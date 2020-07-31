Former US first couple Michelle and Barack Obama are relationship goals for many. When the couple recently came together for Michelle's newly-launched podcast, the "Becoming" author revealed one of the major reasons she fell in love with Barack Obama.

Michelle Obama was joined by her husband Barack Obama for the first episode of her eponymous Spotify podcast- "The Michelle Obama Podcast." In the pilot episode where they discussed community and family life, Michelle revealed that she fell for the former US president because he was "guided by the principle that we are each other's brothers' and sisters' keepers."

According to the description on Spotify, "The Michelle Obama Podcast features the former First Lady diving deep into conversations with loved ones—family, friends, and colleagues—on the relationships in our lives that make us who we are." The episode featuring Barack was presumably recorded at their home where they are quarantining together.

Canâ€™t wait for you to hear the first episode of The #MichelleObamaPodcast! Itâ€™s a long, thoughtful talk with @BarackObamaâ€”we had some fun with this one. That conversation goes live tomorrow, but you can follow us right now and hear a preview at https://t.co/L8FgSZGAkG. pic.twitter.com/AvPZTCnHvh — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 28, 2020

Talking about her relationship with her husband of 27 years for the episode released on Wednesday, Michelle said: "You know the core of everything you have done politically, what I know about you as a person and one of the reasons why I fell in love with you is," before Barack interrupted and quipped: "It wasn't just my looks. But that's okay."

"You're cute, you know," Michelle responded, before coming back to her statement: "But, no. One of the reasons I fell in love with you is because you are guided by the principle that we are each other's brothers' and sisters' keepers. And that's how I was raised."

The 56-year-old who grew up in Chicago's South Shore community said that she was raised to look out for others. "I can say that my family, my neighborhood, my notions of community growing up shaped that view, and shaped the choices that I made in life as I felt your experiences shape yours," the mother-of-two said.

The Obamas first met in 1989 when Barack joined as an intern under Michelle at a law firm in Chicago. Barack had to pursue Michelle for a while before she agreed for a date, but just three years later, the duo got married at Chicago's South Shore Cultural Center.