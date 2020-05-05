"This is totally me, unplugged for the first time," former United States first lady Michelle Obama says in the trailer of her upcoming documentary "Becoming."

The Netflix documentary, which shares name with Michelle Obama's bestselling 2018 memoir, recounts those stories and follows the former first lady on the 34-city tour she went on, to promote her book. The documentary, which also marks the directorial debut of cinematographer Nadia Hallgren, captures Michelle Obama in a way never seen before and will be available on Netflix from Wednesday.

The trailer opens with Michelle saying, "I am from the South Side of Chicago. That tells you as much as about me as you need to know."

In the trailer, the 56-year-old goes on to say that her eight-year-old tenure in the White House is not all that made her who she is. "So little of who I am happened in those eight years. So much more of who I was happened before," Michelle said.

The documentary follows Michelle as she carries on her book tour, and also features never seen before pictures of her at her Chicago home, with husband Barack Obama, among others. In one of the parts, she opens up about how she was underestimated by her high school guidance counselor who told her she was "reaching too high." Another clip shows her participating in a question and answer session with a group of young women when one asks her "how she perseveres as a black woman."

In response, Michelle says: "We can't afford to wait for the world to be equal to start feeling seen. I feel like I gotta share with you all that the energy that's out there is much better than what we see."

The documentary will also mark the first public interview of Michelle's daughters Malia, 21, and Sasha, 18. The former first daughters have the best things to say about their mother in the brief interview, reports The Oprah Magazine. While Sasha says she is "excited for her (Michelle) to be proud of what she's done," Malia believes her mother is "no longer facing that same scrutiny—being able to let all of that leave your mind, creates so much more space."

The documentary is produced by Higher Ground Productions, the film company founded by Michelle and Barack Obama, which signed an exclusive pact with Netflix in 2018. The production house has earlier backed critically-acclaimed documentaries like "Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution," and has also won an Oscar for its feature "American Factory."

The 90-minute documentary film "Becoming" drops on Netflix on Wednesday.