Netflix has announced that a new documentary about the United States former first lady Michelle Obama will be released on the streaming service from Wednesday, May 6.

The documentary feature, titled "Becoming," shares the name of Michelle Obama's bestselling 2018 memoir, and picks up where the book left off. The existence of the documentary was kept top-secret for months, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The documentary originated with the Obamas' Higher Ground, the production house run by the former first lady with husband former US President Barack Obama. The production company which produced Oscar-winning documentary feature, "American Factory" has an exclusive pact with Netflix.

Here is a moment from Becoming, Nadia Hallgrenâ€™s new documentary about @MichelleObama, releasing globally on May 6 pic.twitter.com/bxxLWaQurD — Netflix (@netflix) April 27, 2020

"Becoming" will recount some of the moments mentioned in Michelle's memoir, as well as narrate the story of the 34-city tour that she undertook to promote the book. The documentary also marks the feature directorial debut of cinematographer Nadia Hallgren.

The mother-of-two released a statement on Tuesday to announce the documentary, and stated: "Those months I spent traveling — meeting and connecting with people in cities across the globe — drove home the idea that what we share in common is deep and real and can't be messed with."

These days, it can be hard to feel grounded or hopefulâ€”but the connections Iâ€™ve made with people across America and around the world remind me that empathy can truly be a lifeline. And its power is on full display in Nadiaâ€™s film. https://t.co/9QKmZ66Vtn #IAmBecoming April 27, 2020

"In groups large and small, young and old, unique and united, we came together and shared stories, filling those spaces with our joys, worries and dreams. We processed the past and imagined a better future. In talking about the idea of 'becoming,' many of us dared to say our hopes out loud," the 56-year-old added in her statement.

The former FLOTUS said that she hopes the documentary will bring joy and a bit of respite to the people who are dealing with coronavirus pandemic and find it "hard these days to feel grounded or hopeful." Michelle added that one of the toughest parts of the COVID-19 crisis is not being able to hug others.

"As many of you know, I'm a hugger. My whole life, I've seen it as the most natural and equalizing gesture one human can make toward another — the easiest way of saying, 'I'm here for you.' Things that once felt simple — going to see a friend, sitting with someone who is hurting, embracing someone new — are now not simple at all. I love and miss you all," Michelle said.