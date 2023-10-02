Microsoft will restrict users from removing the Windows Backapp app, which the company claims is a system component. In other words, the Windows Backup app is here to stay.

The KB5030211 Patch Tuesday update added the new "Windows Backup" feature to the LTSC version of Windows 10 and enterprise systems. However, it doesn't even work on these systems.

Now, the Redmond-based tech giant has shared a support document that sheds some light on the features of Windows Backup. For instance, Windows Backup is capable of backing up a wide range of files, folders, apps, settings, and even credentials.

Still, the new cloud backup app is failing to garner popularity among users. Currently, the Windows Backup app focuses primarily on consumer devices.

Microsoft describes Windows Backup as a consumer-centric system component, which requires you to sign in to a OneDrive or Microsoft account.

This app is designed to provide your old experience on your new PC by creating a full system backup of important files, apps, settings, documents and pictures. Windows 10 and 11's cloud backup app has a reputation for getting installed in environments where it doesn't work.

Some users claim the Backup app is Microsoft's latest effort to promote OneDrive cloud storage, while others describe it as bloatware.

Windows Backup: Everything you need to know

Despite being promoted as a consumer app, Windows Backup is getting installed in Windows 10 LTSC, as well as Windows 11 Enterprise PCs. The backup app works on LTSC or the Enterprise version of Windows.

However, you'd see the error message, "this feature is not supported by your organization" when you try to launch the OneDrive-powered backup app systems using AD (Azure Directly) or ADD (Azure Active Directory) accounts.

Apparently, the app is compatible only with devices that use personal Microsoft accounts, including addresses ending in @live.com and @outlook.com.

Microsoft said: "Windows Backup is not supported for Azure Active Directory (AAD) or Active Directory (AD) users" or if Group Policy blocks your Microsoft account, but it won't remove the app on unsupported systems because it is now a "system component".

Like Settings, Microsoft Store and other select apps, Windows Backup can't be removed from a device. However, the folks at Windows Latest have come up with a trick to force uninstall the Windows Backup app.

It is worth noting that the abovementioned trick involves removing the Windows Experience Pack. You can't just remove the app because it is part of the Windows Experience Pack, which also powers a slew of popular features like the Emoji Panel and Snipping Tool's Win + Shift + S keyboard shortcut.

Moreover, a recently rolled-out Windows 11 update added AI features to Snipping Tool and MS Paint. Windows Experience Pack is a system component that ensures users can't remove the Windows Backup app.

Force uninstall the Windows Backup app

According to a Windows Latest report, it is possible to uninstall the Windows Backup app. Regrettably, the Emoji Panel and Win + Shift + S keyboard shortcut will be turned off during the uninstallation process.

Open PowerShell (in elevated privileges).

Run the following command in PowerShell

Remove-WindowsPackage -Online -PackageName "Microsoft-Windows-UserExperience-Desktop-Package~31bf3856ad364e35~amd64~~10.0.19041.3393"

Type "Y" in the terminal to reboot your system.

After this step, the Windows Backup, Emoji Picker and "Win + Shift + S" will be removed from your PC.

You can run the following command to return to the previous state and restore missing features:

DISM.exe /Online /add-capability /CapabilityName:Windows.Client.ShellComponents~~~~0.0.1.0

Microsoft will not show the app on unsupported Windows PCs

Microsoft clarified that it will hide the app in other places including Start Menu on enterprise systems or LTSC machines. However, the company will not remove the app since it is a system component.

The support document hints at an upcoming Windows Update that will hide the app on systems that use an AAD or AD account, especially those using the Enterprise, Pro and Education of Windows 10/11.

Windows Backup is slated to disappear in UI (user interface) areas after the next update. However, it will not be removed from the operating system. Microsoft has also confirmed that Windows Terminal will not replace Command Prompt on its existing or upcoming operating systems.