Microsoft has a major new update available. This update boasts a slew of new features and brings the new Copilot virtual assistant to the company's current-generation operating system, Windows 11.

Copilot is considered one of the most exciting things to happen to Windows this year. To recap, Microsoft introduced Windows Copilot AI-powered assistant for Windows 11 Insiders back in July.

Notably, Copilot is like Bing with ChatGPT, but for Windows 11. In addition to integrating a chatbot into Windows 11, the Redmond-based tech giant is updating the MS Paint app with support for layers and graphics generation.

Likewise, the built-in Snipping Tool for screenshots is also getting AI capabilities, including text extraction and redaction. Windows Backup will come in handy for moving information across computers when switching to a new Windows 11 PC.

New Windows 11 update: What to expect?

Microsoft divulged some key details about the upcoming Windows 11 changes in a blog post. The company revealed that the Copilot feature is finally headed to the OS.

Copilot will bring a radically overhauled version of Bing Chat to Windows 11. The revamped Bing Chat will allow you to perform a slew of tasks, such as toggling Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, taking a screenshot and generating a summary of a web page.

Today, our next major #Windows11 update begins rolling out, with over 150 new features, new modernized apps, and Copilot on Windows! Learn more: https://t.co/aZONKZU59W pic.twitter.com/0YFSufSn6K — Yusuf Mehdi (@yusuf_i_mehdi) September 26, 2023

Moreover, you can chat with Copilot within Windows to ask to perform several tasks like summarising text in an image or document, suggesting productivity playlists and more. To get started with the feature, you'd first need to update to the latest version of Windows with Copilot.

Next, you need to press the Windows key and C or click on the Copilot icon on the Windows 11 taskbar.

MS Paint, Snipping Tool updated: What's new?

MS Paint

Microsoft is also bringing some Photoshop-like updates to MS Paint. As a result, you will now be able to work with multiple layers. Aside from this, you will be able to effortlessly remove the background from any picture with the help of the built-in image editing tool.

A new Paint Cocreator preview is set to roll out to testers on the Windows Insider in the coming weeks. Testers will be able to create unique images simply by entering a text prompt.

Announcing Paint Cocreator, a new tool to enhance your creativity with AI by simply inputting a text prompt, selecting a style, and generating a unique image. Preview coming tomorrow to Windows Insiders! #Windows11 #AI #WindowsInsider https://t.co/xL2pmgdm9C pic.twitter.com/K07gmWgFoX — Giorgio Sardo (@gisardo) September 26, 2023

In the blog post, Microsoft states: "50 credits available for initial use of Paint Cocreator. One credit applied per use." This is a major sign that the feature will not be free to use when it rolls out.

The Snipping Tool

The Snipping Tool is a built-in screenshot and markup tool for Windows 11. The tool is slated to get new AI-powered features, The Snipping Tool will get two new features dubbed text recognition and redaction as soon as you install the the latest Windows 11 update.

Redact and extract text from images easily with the new Snipping Tool update in Windows 11 ✂️ pic.twitter.com/JO8nTmwLXN — Windows (@Windows) September 26, 2023

The text recognition feature uses OCR (optical character recognition) to detect text, while redaction allows you to black out any text from a screenshot such as a phone number and email address.

Lastly, the Windows 11 File Explorer is set to get an improved home interface that comprises bigger thumbnails for favourites or recent files and documents. Users will be able to open RAR and 7-zip files natively, without requiring third-party file compression apps.