Much to the relief of its users, Microsoft has confirmed that Windows Terminal isn't set to replace Command Prompt on the Windows 11 OS or the next generations of the operating system.

In a podcast published on Microsoft's YouTube channel earlier this year, Microsoft clarified that Windows innovations aren't going to change cmd.exe or its branding, In other words, the "Command Prompt" name will continue to live.

Windows Terminal: Everything we know so far

Unlike a simple Command Prompt window, the Windows Terminal boasts an impressive array of user-friendly features, including split panes, tabs support, customisation with wallpapers and a slew of other settings to customise the Terminal's behaviour.

To recap, Microsoft announced Terminal at the Build 2020 developer conference. The terminal has come a long way since then, evolving into a full-fledged built-in terminal environment with backward compatibility.

Aside from this, it now supports modern text rendering, improved rendering with GPU acceleration and more. Furthermore, the Terminal app enables you to access PowerShell, Command Prompt and Linux in one place.

While the Redmond-based tech giant has been focusing more on improving its current generation Windows 11 OS, it hasn't ignored the previous-gen Windows 10 OS. In line with this, one of the latest Windows 10 updates introduced a toggle that allows you to make the Terminal the default.

Will Microsoft get rid of the Command Prompt?

Amid the skyrocketing popularity of the Terminal app and AI, some users believe Microsoft could be on the verge of removing the Command Prompt (cmd.exe) or its branding. However, that's not the case.

Apparently, the American tech behemoth is fully committed to the legacy of Command Prompt. According to Program Manager at Microsoft, Windows Terminal Christopher Nguyen, Windows Terminal isn't a replacement for Command Prompt or PowerShell.

"That's a very common question. Command Prompt and the Windows Terminal work hand-in-hand together", Nguyen noted. The top executive went on to clarify that the Command Prompt is seamlessly integrated within the Windows Terminal.

He further explained: "Windows Terminal serves as a host for command-line shells, like Command Prompt. When you type commands in the Terminal, it communicates them to the Command Prompt for execution and then showcases the results."

Microsoft showed off a highly appealing split-screen setup on Terminal with PowerShell, Linux via WSL, and Command Prompt, each with a different background. "Customizing backgrounds not only adds a personal touch but also assists in distinguishing between the various shells", the program manager explained.

While Terminal was never designed to oust Command Prompt, a considerable number of users feared that Microsoft might be planning to stop the Command Prompt or PowerShell branding. Now, Microsoft has clarified that's not the case.

Currently, the company is focusing on integrating AI into its Windows 11 operating system. For instance, Microsoft recently added Google Lens-like OCR to the camera app and Snipping Tool.