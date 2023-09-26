Google is copying Microsoft Edge's "browser essentials", which alludes to a performance dashboard that lets you track memory usage, including tabs performance and sleeping tabs.

Dubbed Performance Panel, this new feature will be heading to Google Chrome on Windows 11 and macOS in the coming months.

It is still unclear how the performance panel will help Chrome users save memory. However, the search giant may allow users to monitor memory consumption.

The feature has been appearing on Chromium Gerrit posts for a while now. The performance panel will help Google highlight its Chrome browser's security, speed and efficiency.

Google Chrome is getting better

In a Chromium bug post, a Google engineer noted that the American tech giant is currently giving the final touch to this performance sidebar. The team is building a foundational framework for the side panel.

Apparently, the side panel will help de velopers test data integration techniques and gauge display outputs seamlessly.

"We are working on finalizing the design for the contents of the new performance side panel and need to prototype how the different performance cards will be displayed. To simplify prototyping, we are checking in the scaffolding for a blank side panel," the Google Chrome developer noted.

In the bug post, the company explained: "This will allow us to test how to pipe data in and render the results without having multiple people needing copies of this boilerplate."

What can Chrome's Performance Panel do?

Chrome's Performance Panel is expected to boast some impressive features like Memory Saver. When activated, this option will prioritise resources towards active tabs. As a result, the browser will use your memory only when you're actively using it.

For example, if you have ten tabs of YouTube open in Chrome, but you have been on the Instagram tab for the past few minutes, Chrome will temporarily release memory from non-active YouTube tabs. This freed memory will be shared across the Instagram tab and other browser features.

It is worth noting that Google has recently been working on a slew of performance-related changes. Battery efficiency is one of the most notable highlights of the Performance Panel.

If a user's device drops to a battery level of 20 per cent, Google Chrome will prompt the user to activate the battery-saving mode. Overall, Chrome's performance panel will be similar to Microsoft Edge's browser essentials.

Microsoft has been sparing no effort to improve its Edge browser, as well as Chrome. For instance, Edge is set to get a new AI-generated writing feature. Last month, Microsoft added Bing Chat AI tools to the Google Chrome browser.