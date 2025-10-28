A 49-year-old man has died and two others have been injured following a triple stabbing in Uxbridge, West London. The suspect, a 22-year-old Afghan national who arrived in the UK by lorry in 2020 and was granted asylum in 2022, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. The incident occurred around 5 p.m. on Monday, October 27, in Midhurst Gardens, and is being described by police as a 'shocking and senseless act of violence.'

Victims and Scene Details

The deceased, believed to have been walking his dog past the property where the attack occurred, was treated at the scene but died of his injuries. A 45-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy, believed to be father and son, were also stabbed. The older victim suffered life-changing but not life-threatening injuries, while the boy's wounds were described as neither life-threatening nor life-changing.

Emergency services, including London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance trauma team, responded to the scene. A forensic tent was erected on Monday night, and officers in protective suits continued evidence collection into Tuesday.

Arrest and Immigration Background

The suspect was tasered by police after reportedly being seen holding a knife and refusing to comply with officers' commands. Footage posted online shows police shouting 'drop the knife!' before the taser was deployed. He was arrested at the scene and later taken to hospital as a precaution.

The Home Office confirmed the man is an Afghan national who entered the UK in November 2020 and was granted asylum two years later. He is not believed to have been living in Home Office accommodation at the time of the incident. Government officials stated they are receiving regular updates from the Metropolitan Police and emphasized that the investigation must proceed to ensure justice.

Police Investigation and Community Impact

Detectives are working to establish the motive behind the attack and whether the suspect had any prior relationship with the victims. It is believed the suspect was staying at the house where the stabbing occurred and that a dispute may have preceded the violence.

Chief Superintendent Jill Horsfall said multiple officers have been deployed to the area to provide reassurance and support. 'This was a shocking and senseless act of violence that has left one man dead and two others injured,' she said. 'Our thoughts are with the victim's family and friends at this unimaginably difficult time.'

Local residents expressed shock and concern over the incident, describing the neighborhood as typically quiet and family-oriented. Many said the violence had left the community feeling unsettled and anxious.

Broader Context and Next Steps

The incident is not being treated as terrorism, and police have asked the public to avoid speculation and refrain from sharing sensitive footage online. The investigation remains ongoing, with forensic teams continuing to gather evidence and interview witnesses.

The Uxbridge stabbings have reignited public debate around knife crime and asylum policy in the UK. As authorities work to piece together the circumstances, the community and nation await clarity on what led to this fatal confrontation.