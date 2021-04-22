The pandemic gave Prince Philip's funeral on April 17 an eerie vibe according to Mike Tindall, who recalled the service during an episode of his podcast.

The former England rugby player, who is married to Princess Anne's daughter Zara Phillips, said the social distancing protocol and the few attendees made the service not only somber but also eerie. But he reckoned that it was what the Duke of Edinburgh had wanted.

"It's been a difficult 10 days. I look back on the day I think as eerie as it was with no crowds and the social distancing, and the way everything was," Tindall said in an episode of "The Good, The Bad & The Rugby" podcast.

"I think it was the perfect day for how he would have liked it, if that makes any sense whatsoever," he added, as he described Prince Philip's funeral as the "no fuss, get on with it" type. He also spoke about his respect and love for Queen Elizabeth II who sat on her own during the service at St. George's Chapel. Everyone else was required to sit two meters apart from each other.

"And my love for the Queen was even better. She was sat there completely on her own. She separated herself in terms of this is what the world is right now, and thought, 'I'm going to lead by example. She's amazing, literally amazing," Tindall exclaimed.

As for what made the funeral "eerie," he explained that it had something to do with all the things that brought back memories of Prince Philip. He pointed at the hat and gloves placed on the duke's carriage that was set out on the grounds of Windsor Castle, or "it could be the hat on his coffin, and the sword, the bugler, the piper."

Tindall said, "there were a lot of things that brought home memories and it was a sad day." However, he also commented on how the funeral service was "well run" and that his grandfather-in-law "was very well looked after." He shared his hope that Prince Philip was "looking down and he was happy with the day."