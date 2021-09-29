Prince Harry has not been merciful in airing his grievances about his family, and his elder brother Prince William was visibly fuming while denying his allegations of racism by royals. However, their cousin-in-law Mike Tindall recently put a lighter tone to the entire episode as he quipped that the members of the royal family want to throw punches at Harry.

The former England rugby star, who is married to Queen Elizabeth II's eldest granddaughter and Harry's cousin Zara Tindall, made the joke on Monday during "A Question Of Sport Live" at the London Palladium where he was joined by his former England teammate Matt Dawson, reports Mail Online.

It was Dawson who brought up Prince Harry as he recalled a boozy night out they spent at a bar in Sydney celebrating England's 2003 Rugby World Cup win. During their outing, Tindall and his teammate Iain Balshaw thought it would be amusing to throw a few punches at the Duke of Sussex to see how long it would take the royal's protection officers to pin them to the ground (a few seconds, it turned out).

Tindall joked that the royal family might also try something similar on the Duke, who along with his wife Meghan Markle quit as senior members of the royal family in March last year. "At Balmoral, the family are now having the same conversation. Except the Queen has taken his security away," the 42-year-old joked. The Sussexes had complained in their interview with Oprah Winfrey in March this year that they were quite disappointed that their royal security was removed despite the continued threat to them.

Tindall had previously hinted about the Sydney bar "assault" on Harry on a podcast with England star James Haskell, joking that the Netflix original series about the royal family- "The Crown," must cover it on their show. "That has to be the main incident, if it was there — the full Harry slap," he said, to which Haskell replied, "They don't even know about that. Now you've revealed that."