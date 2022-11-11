Royal author Angela Levin claimed Mike Tindall is not making the royal family happy with his appearance on "I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!" She also called his antics on Monday's episode upsetting.

The former rugby player is married to Zara Tindall, the daughter of Princess Anne. He entered the reality TV show on Sunday night and has since opened up about how he met his wife.

On Monday's episode, he wowed viewers when he showcased his rapping skills. But behind palace walls the royals will reportedly be unimpressed, especially royals he is close with, including Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Levin told The Sun that they will be "very upset and very sad" with his stint on "I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!" She thinks his appearance on the show "brings the royal family into disrepute."

The royal biographer said, "What's persuaded him? Is it because he's bored and wants to have some fun? Is it because he's desperate to earn more money?"

Levin added, "It was quite embarrassing to do rapping - I don't think that suited him. Why is he there for goodness sake? I think that demeans not just his wife, but his mother-in-law Princess Anne - and other members of the royal family. It's not just a joke."

Newsweek's Chief Royal Correspondent Jack Royston echoed Levin's sentiments. He slammed the 44-year-old during Tuesday's interview on "Good Morning Britain." He said Tindall is only going to embarrass the royal family and add to the troubles already brewing amid the release of Season 5 of Netflix's "The Crown" and the upcoming release of Prince Harry's memoir.

He told hosts Susanna Reid and Ed Balls, "He is already spilling the beans. We've also had pictures in The Sun with his hands all over a female TV producer which doesn't look good for the royals and probably will be embarrassing for Zara."

Royston also accused Tindall of cashing in on his royal connection and compared him to Prince Harry. He warned that the dad-of-three will only make the British royals look "cheap." However, the royal family, including his wife Zara, have yet to comment on his appearance on "I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!"