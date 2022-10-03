Miles Teller broke royal protocol when he met Prince William and Kate Middleton at the London premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick" in May.

The actor, who plays Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw in the action film, recalled his reaction after meeting the now Prince and Princess of Wales. He shared the experience in an interview on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." He admitted that although he was briefed on the dos and don'ts when meeting British royalty, he still ended messing up.

"Right off the bat, I messed up. You're not supposed to extend your hand right off the bat unless they do. But I felt the vibe, so I'm like, 'I'm going in, I'm going in,'" he shared.

Teller said he even "had a sheet to prep to make sure" that he "didn't mess it up" during the meeting. However, etiquette went out the window because he was charmed by Prince William and Kate Middleton, most especially by the 40-year-old prince.

"To their credit, they were very disarming. I was lost. Prince William's eyes," he said, were as "blue as the bluest ocean."

Miles Teller confirms what his friend Jon Hamm Teller said earlier this year when talking about Miles' reaction to Prince William's eyes on @jimmyfallon.#PrinceWilliam #PrinceofWales #milesteller #TopGunMaverick pic.twitter.com/PEjPQYVkDY — O kingdom 🎊🤍🎊 (@omabelllll) October 1, 2022

The 35-year-old added, "Kate was beautiful and cordial and holds herself so well and regal. And with William, I don't know. I just blacked out."

He further explained, "I was kind of riffing on what this interaction was going to be like, so I think [Jennifer Connelly] was already on alert about if she thought I was gonna go a bit rogue about the whole thing."

Miles Teller talks about the success of Top Gun: Maverick, and meeting Prince William and Kate Middleton at the UK Premiere | The Tonight Show pic.twitter.com/S97gYgfkIf — Top Gun Archive (@topgunarchive) September 29, 2022

Despite his hiccup, Teller joked that he definitely made a lasting impression on Prince William and Kate Middleton. He said, "I think he's a lifelong fan now. I was just picking up what he was putting down."

Apparently, the encounter with the Prince and Princess of Wales was so memorable that even "Top Gun: Maverick" co-star Jon Hamm talked about Teller's reaction in his interview with Fallon in May. He said that the "Whiplash" star "geeked out a little on Prince William's eyes" because he told him afterward, "They're so blue...I got lost in his eyes."