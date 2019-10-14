The reports of Miley Cyrus's relationship with Cody Simpson have been officially confirmed, as the songwriter has himself opened up about the relationship in an interview.

Cody Simpson went on record about his new relationship with Miley Cyrus and said it was "safe to say" that they are official. "I am very happy. We are very very happy", said the Australian singer about Cyrus at Tiffany & Co. Mens launch in Los Angeles on Friday.

Gushing about the 26-year-old singer, Simpson said the duo bond over their mutual love for their passion. "She's creative. She's very passionate about what she does, and I'm very similar in that sense. That's why we get along so well," the 22-year-old said, reports People.

The singer went on to add "we just have a ball, yeah, and that's the most important part of a relationship, you know?"

Simpson and Cyrus are long-time friends and Simpson had earlier also spoken up about his crush on the "Mother's Daughter" singer. He said dating the pop-star is a different experience for him as they were friends first. "The reason why it hasn't been a really crazy sudden thing is just because we've been friends for so long," the "Paradise" singer said.

"Any girlfriends I've had in the past has always been immediate romance and so it's a different experience having been friends with somebody before and it developing naturally into something more," Simpson explained.

He will also be releasing a song next week which he wrote about Cyrus after her tonsillitis surgery and said the singer is pressurising him to release the song.

Cyrus had herself shared a glimpse of the song on her Instagram story as the Aussie singer sang to her during his visit to the hospital. "Suddenly I am feeling much better," Cyrus had captioned the post.

"I shouted the words in the first daylight and a chorus of words burst into sight. Now I know that I'm hers, for whatever it's worth, by the rule that's in the sky," he sings.

Cyrus also raised the temperature when she shared a steamy video of the pair on Instagram, in which they were lying on bed and touching tongues. She was sporting a comfy grey Calvin Klein bra, while Simpson went shirtless, with both of them using "Joker" filter ahead of Halloween, reports E! News.

The news comes weeks after Cyrus's breakup with Kaitlynn Carter, and a month after her separation with husband and long-time partner Liam Hemsworth. Meanwhile, the latter has also been spotted with actress Maddison Brown, sparking dating rumours.