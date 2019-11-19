Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are still together, amid reports that the couple parted ways as Cyrus wanted to "focus on herself" following her divorce from Liam Hemsworth.

Not only the love birds are still dating, but they also spent time together in Miley Cyrus's home state of Tennessee just last week.

"Miley and Cody saw each other last week when he visited her in Tennessee. They are fine and are still dating," a source told E! News. The source added that the American pop-star has been resting from the vocal cord surgery that she underwent earlier this month for tonsillitis, but has seen Cody recently.

"Miley always made it clear to Cody that she likes to have freedom and he always understood the dynamic of the relationship. They have been friends for years and will always be, and are currently fine and on great terms," the insider added.

Another insider confirmed to E! News that the musical couple is still "crazy about each other" but the duo hasn't been able to see each other frequently due to Cyrus's busy work schedule.

"They are very happy together. She has a new house in LA and when she's in town, she has been spending most nights there. She was out of town and they definitely missed each other. They reunited and you could see how happy they were to be back together again. It's clear they are very into each other," the source said.

The Radar Online published a report suggesting that Cyrus and Simpson are taking a break from their relationship but want to remain friends. The long-time friends have been turning up the heat with their PDA-filled Instagram posts ever since they made their relationship public in October.

It came shortly after the Disney star ended her romance with Brody Jenner's ex-wife, Kaitlynn Carter, and weeks after her separation from husband and long-time partner, Liam Hemsworth.

On the professional front, the 26-year-old singer might need to rest for at least several weeks for her vocal cord surgery before she starts making music. The Australian singer beau also visited her at the hospital, as she captioned a snap on Instagram, "BF coming to visit me @ the hospy. Arrived with roses and his guitar in hand #ImNotCrying #YoureCrying."