Almost one year after tying the knot, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth dissolve their marriage. The pair has now finalised the details of their divorce and has reached a settlement.

Apparently, sources directly connected to Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus have told TMZ that her lawyer will be filing the legal documents on Tuesday, declaring the divorce. The divorce comes after their first wedding anniversary date.

The duo got married on December 23, 2018, in a secret wedding at their Tennessee residence. According to the publication, the parties have suffered "significant bitterness." However, they have decided to move on.

Since there are no children, the settlement was supposedly simple. "Don't Call Me Angel" star will be keeping the pets. As for their property, the couple had signed a prenuptial agreement before saying "I do" which makes the division uncomplicated.

"The couple had a prenup so dividing property wasn't an issue; Miley will keep the animals in the divorce," a source told ET.

Meanwhile, once the documents are finalised, the whole process will take up to six months for the divorce to come through. So, it won't be long before they are single again.

Cyrus and Hemsworth have been in an on-and-off relationship for almost 10 years. The couple started dating sometime after their first meeting on the set of their movie "The Last Song." They announced their engagement in 2012 and called it quits in 2013. However, the wedding was back on the cards in 2016 when Cyrus was seen wearing the engagement ring again.

Earlier in August 2019, Hemsworth announced their separation with a post on Instagram and a long message:

"Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated, and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.

This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false.

Peace and Love."

The couple is yet to make an official statement about reaching the settlement in their divorce.