Miley Cyrus and ex-husband Liam Hemsworth maintained a distance from each other at the WME pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles on Friday. The singer attended the bash with her parents.

Liam Hemsworth was pictured hanging out with Vince Vaughn, celebrity trainer Jason Walsh at a table. He was also seen chatting with Pedro Pascal of "The Mandalorian" and comedy star Nick Kroll.

The 30-year-old actor was at the bar with Kroll when the Cyrus' walked into the party. He avoided the family and later hugged Vaughn goodbye and left the party alone, E! News reports.

"They stayed away from each other. Liam left when Miley and her parents got there," a source said. Hemworth "didn't seem upset" that Cyrus, 27, and her dad Billy Ray and mom, Tish were at the same event. The insider added that the Cyrus clan also appeared to feel the same way for the "Hunger Games" actor.

"Miley's parents were staying separate from Liam and were hanging out in the back area of the party. They avoided him, but didn't seem they had any beef with him. Miley also didn't seem to be bothered by the fact that Liam was there because he left soon after she walked in," the insider added.

The source revealed, "Liam doesn't have bad feelings toward Miley, he just wants to move forward with his life. He's happy with Gabriella [Brooks]."

Hemworth and Cyrus met in 2009 while filming their movie, "The Last Song". They dated on and off for nearly a decade before tying the knot in Nashville, Tennessee in December 2018. However, they announced their shock separation in August 2019. The former couple's divorce was finalised in January.

Cyrus had a short fling with Kaitlynn Carter. The singer then started dating Australian musician Cody Simpson in Oct. 2019.

Hemsworth was also seen getting cosy with "Dynasty" star Maddison Brown. In December last year he was spotted with model Gabriella Brooks and his parents in Byron Bay, Australia.

"Liam feels comfortable with Gabriella," the insider said at the time. "His family approves of her and really likes her, which is very important to him," a source said at that time. The insider added that the Australian native was "happy to be moving on" after Cyrus.