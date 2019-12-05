Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth plan to meet up again but it will not be a jolly reunion, since they will be meeting in court to finalise their divorce.

The "Hunger Games" star filed for divorce in August, but recently received notice that his request has not been granted because it is incomplete. It turns out that Cyrus has yet to sign the needed documents to legally settle the divorce.

According to E! News, the Los Angeles superior court sent Hemsworth the notice, signed Dec. 3, through his attorney. The papers were marked as "not complete." The actor needs to serve the documents to his ex-wife for her to sign, if he wants to push through with the separation legally.

This means Cyrus and Hemsworth may find each other in court over their divorce proceedings. The notice mentioned a status hearing scheduled for January 21, 2020. Likewise, the notice stated that there is no need for a court appearance if the actor files the documents or requests for a dismissal before the hearing date.

However, the court warned Hemsworth that he may be fined if he fails to file the documents or attend the hearing. The court also reminded the actor that his divorce case may end up being dismissed for delay in prosecution if he fails to do "the appropriate steps" to settle his case.

It is unclear who is delaying the process. Either the actor has yet to give the divorce papers for Cyrus to sign, or his ex-wife already has them but is taking her time.

Cyrus and Hemsworth separated after a brief eight-month marriage following an on-and-off relationship for 10 years. They have since moved on with other people following their split. The "Don't Call Me Angel" singer has been dating Cody Simpson for months now and Hemsworth is said to be in a new relationship with fellow Australian Maddison Brown.

The exes announced their separation on their respective Instagram pages in August. Hemsworth wished Cyrus "health and happiness going forward." They may have been separated for months now but the actor still has photos of himself and Cyrus on his Instagram.