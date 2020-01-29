Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's divorce have been finalised, months after they announced their separation.

According to a report in TMZ, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are now officially single in the eyes of the law, as the judge has signed off their settlement. Hemsworth had filed for divorce from Cyrus in August 2019 citing "irreconcilable differences," only months after their wedding in December 2018. The former couple had been in an off-again on-again relationship till the time.

In the divorce settlement, Cyrus gets to keep their pets, while TMZ sources claim there was also a prenup that made finalising the divorce much easier. They had an amicable separation. After rumours of the split made to the news, the "Hunger Games" actor said in a statement on Instagram: "Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets."

Meanwhile, the "Wrecking Ball" singer explained their differences on Twitter and said she is in a different place even though she continues to love her former husband.

"Liam and I have been together for a decade. I've said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will. BUT at this point I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking , foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar. I am proud to say, I am simply in a different place from where i was when I was younger," the 27-year-old wrote, while refuting the rumours that their marriage ended because she cheated on him.

Soon after their separation, the "Disney" alum was photographed making out with blogger Kaitlynn Carter. However, the romance was short-lived and Cyrus has been dating Australian musician and her long-time friend Cody Simpson for the past few months.

Meanwhile, Hemsworth was spotted kissing "Dynasty" actress Maddison Brown after his split with Cyrus. However, as per the latest reports, the 30-year-old actor is getting serious with Aussie model Gabriella Brooks who he has even introduced to his family.