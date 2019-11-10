Miley Cyrus is recovering post her vocal cord surgery. The singer has left the hospital. However, she has to take care of herself, giving rest to her vocal cords, which means she has to talk less.

Miley Cyrus now has to keep quiet for her recovery to be quick. Entertainment Tonight has confirmed that the 26-year-old singer indeed has had a vocal cord surgery.

The "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer came to know about the problem with her vocal cords when she was admitted to hospital in October for tonsillitis. Cyrus was advised by the doctors to go in for a surgery before the end of this year, a source said.

At this point of time, there is no question of new music from her, though she was busy making music. The source added that post surgery healing would take several weeks for the singer.

"She is doing great and will be back and better than ever early next year," said a source close to the singer. Meanwhile, Simpson it seems is trying to keep his girlfriend is high spirits. He made a reference to the surgery, and shared a black-and-white photo of the pair which he simply captioned "success."

It was in October that Cyrus took to Instagram and shared pictures of her in the hospital bed after her tonsillitis diagnosis. "Tonsillitis is a f****ng f**k," she captioned one shot, adding in another post that "this f**king blows," she captioned the picture.

"BF coming to visit me @ the hospy," she captioned another picture from her hospital bed. It showed Cody Simpson visiting her at the hospital. In a second photo, Simpson is seen making his entrance, with Cyrus praising, "Arrived with roses and his guitar in hand #ImNotCrying #YoureCrying"

Cyrus shared that she had taken a break from singing about three weeks ago. But it was "vocal rest". She released the song "Slide Away" in August following her split from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. It is in September that she performed, shortly after her split from Kaitlynn Carter.