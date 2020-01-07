Miley Cyrus is ringing in 2020 with all things new.

The pop star showed off a fresh hairdo for the new year while announcing she would be releasing new music soon.

The 27-year-old posted a series of pictures on Instagram on Monday flaunting her new mullet hairstyle and captioned them: "New Hair. New Year. NEW MUSIC!"

Miley Cyrus sported blue jeans, a white t-shirt, black boots, and black retro sunglasses as she struck a variety of subtle poses. The "Wrecking Ball" singer's funky hairstyle is being considered a modern take on the full-blown mullet like the one her father Billy Ray Cyrus rocked decades ago.

As for the new music that the Disney star announced, she is expected to drop her seventh studio album this year- "She is Miley Cyrus." The album will comprise three EPs — She Is Coming, She Is Here, and She Is Everything — the first of which Cyrus released in May 2019, reports US Weekly.

She released two singles- "Mother's Daughter" and "Slide Away" for the first EP "She Is Coming." She also teased two more tracks in an interview with the Elle in August 2019, one of them being the song "Never Be Me."

Discussing the lyrics of the song, Cyrus revealed producer Mark Ronson could not understand her perspective at first and said fans would not understand what she means. The lyrics of the song were: "If you're looking for faithful, that'll never be me. If you're looking for stable, that'll never be me. If you're looking for someone that'll be all that you need, that's never going to be me." The singer then said to Ronson, "But you wouldn't say anything about it if a man came in and played that record."

Cyrus added that Ronson agreed with her two days later and said: "You're absolutely right. I totally get your perspective."

Apart from music, Cyrus has finalised the details of her divorce with Liam Hemsworth. The singer is now in a relationship with Australian musician Cody Simpson. The couple keeps posting PDA pictures of them on social media.