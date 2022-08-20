The upcoming memoir of Prince Harry has no official release date until now because his publishers have rejected the manuscript several times, a new report claimed.

Sources told National Enquirer that Prince Harry's publishers vetoed his manuscript many times over as it does not contain much drama about the royal family. An unnamed source claimed that it is uncommon for publishers to reject versions of a manuscript if they are not pleased with what they are reading.

So, Prince Harry's memoir being rejected several times is already alarming. However, an insider, who defended the publishers' decision, stated, "It is not unusual for the content of books to develop and change throughout the creative process. Great publishers work with their authors rather than just simply printing whatever they write."

It added that Prince Harry was forced to include bombshells in his memoir since that is the only way for the book to be published. One of the revelations allegedly includes the name of the person that he and Meghan Markle accused of being racist.

The news outlet said making the exposé in his own book was not easy for Prince Harry, especially since he is not used to sharing his issues with the world because he grew up being told not to talk about his feelings publicly.

The tattler shared, "His whole life he grew up being told to shut up and carry on. He's been taught to keep his feelings hidden deep inside. Now, he is being paid to literally cry out loud. As angry as he is with his family, this hasn't been easy for him to do."

Meanwhile, previous reports suggested that Prince Harry's memoir would likely hit the shelves by Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, which puts the publication date possibly in late November. There are also claims that the husband of Meghan Markle has already submitted the final copy of his forthcoming book to his lawyers.

Prince Harry has yet to comment on the reports saying that his imminent memoir would include details about the royal family's darkest secrets. So, devoted supporters of the Duke of Sussex should take all these unverified claims with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.