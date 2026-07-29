A staffer at the Democratic National Committee (DNC) sent nearly $29,000 (£21,800) to a stranger in February 2025. The email that prompted it appeared to come from Ken Martin, the party chairman, who had taken the job days earlier. The committee noticed within minutes, alerted its bank and recovered $7,000 (£5,300), leaving roughly $22,000 (£16,500) gone.

The email was not from Martin. Nobody has been identified as the sender, and the staffer who authorised the payment has since left the committee.

Three figures tell the whole story of what happened to the money.

The committee disclosed the loss to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) in August 2025. It described the payment as a misdisbursement of funds caused by fraudulent activity from an external third party, and promised the regulator it would tighten its procedures. Police were informed as well.

Spokeswoman Mia Ehrenberg said the committee takes its duty seriously to protect money given by millions of Americans. She described the incident as a one-off, caught and dealt with promptly, with nothing similar since.

Why the Amount Stings More Than It Should

The sum is small against what a national party raises in an election cycle. The timing is not.

The gap between the two national party committees is the reason a modest theft reads badly.

Through the end of June, the committee held about $16.3M (£12.3M) in cash against roughly $18.5M (£13.9M) in debt, leaving it $2.2M in the red. Its Washington headquarters is now pledged against a $15M (£11.3M) credit line.

Some Democratic activists have called for Martin to resign over the party's finances, though most elected Democrats have either stayed quiet or backed him. The Republican National Committee (RNC), over the same period, held more than $128.5M (£96.6M) and carried no debt at all.

The Method Is the Story, Not the Mishap

What happened to the committee is among the most expensive forms of fraud in the world, and it involves no hacking at all. A criminal studies who reports to whom. They wait for a moment when a request would not look strange, then write an email from the person at the top asking for a payment to be made quickly.

Read more DNC Staffer Duped Out of $29,000 by Scammer Posing as Chairman Ken Martin Days Into His Tenure DNC Staffer Duped Out of $29,000 by Scammer Posing as Chairman Ken Martin Days Into His Tenure

A new chairman in his first week is exactly that moment. Martin had been elected on 1 February 2025, and the email landed days later, before anyone had learned how he writes or what he tends to ask for. Nobody yet knows his habits, his phrasing or how he asks for things, and nobody wants to be the person who queried the boss on day four.

The committee is far from alone. The Republican National Committee lost $44,000 (£33,100) to fraudsters in 2020 who spent it at a coffee company and an agricultural supplier. Campaigns belonging to Chuck Schumer, John Thune, Cory Booker, Tim Kaine, Mark Warner, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and House Speaker Mike Johnson have all been hit this decade. Mike Rogers, a Michigan Republican seeking a Senate seat, lost $16,700 (£12,600) in April after one of his committees paid an invoice sent from a vendor's hacked email account. His campaign website calls him 'passionate about cyber security.'

The defence is not technical. The rule is that a payment request arriving by email gets confirmed by voice, on a number already held, before anybody moves money. That discipline binds hardest when the request appears to come from the person nobody wants to keep waiting.