A centuries-old Lancashire church facing an uncertain future has been given a miraculous lifeline after a hidden cache of gold coins worth almost £30,000 was discovered beneath its altar. The unexpected donation has provided fresh hope for a congregation that had feared the historic place of worship could eventually be forced to close.

The remarkable discovery was made at St Wilfrid's Church in the village of Melling while preparations were underway for a Good Friday service earlier this year. What initially appeared to be an ordinary plastic bag concealed beneath the altar turned out to contain nine gold Britannia coins and a handwritten note from an anonymous benefactor.

The donation has become an unexpected turning point for one of Lancashire's oldest churches, which has been struggling to meet the rising costs of preserving a Grade I listed building dating back to the 14th century.

Hidden Gift Found During Easter Preparations

The discovery came as the church's vicar, the Rev Jane Lee, was preparing the altar ahead of Easter. Speaking to The Times, Lee recalled noticing part of a plastic bag protruding from beneath a wedding kneeler after the altar frontal had been removed.

'As we took the altar frontal off, the wedding kneeler was underneath and I noticed a plastic bag sticking under it,' she said. 'When we took it out, there was a box in it with a note.'

Inside were nine gold Britannia coins accompanied by a handwritten message dated 16 July 2022.

'Hi there, I'd like to donate these nine gold Britannias to Melling church,' the note read. 'James, servant of the living God.'

No further information was left to identify the donor.

The coins, minted by the Royal Mint in 1999, were later sold for almost £30,000, according to both the BBC and The Times. Although the note had been placed beneath the altar nearly three years earlier, it remained undiscovered until April.

Lee described the moment as overwhelming.

'We were both absolutely flabbergasted. We couldn't believe it. We both burst into tears. You know, it was just like a miracle,' she told The Times.

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Historic Church Faces Costly Future

The donation arrives at a critical time for St Wilfrid's.

The church has served the village of Melling for around 700 years, although a Norman church occupied the same site for approximately 150 years before the current building was constructed. Today, however, its congregation has dwindled to around five regular worshippers.

Like many historic churches across England, St Wilfrid's faces the growing challenge of maintaining a nationally significant heritage building with limited local resources. Essential repairs are expected to cost around £750,000, placing enormous financial pressure on the parish.

What makes the building especially significant is not only its medieval architecture but also its place on the National Heritage List for England. Among its most distinctive features is a clock created by Edward John Dent, the renowned clockmaker responsible for the mechanism and dial of the clock at London's Elizabeth Tower, better known as Big Ben.

More Than Financial Support

Although £30,000 represents only a small fraction of the overall restoration bill, church leaders say its value extends well beyond the financial contribution.

Lee told the BBC the discovery reflected growing community support for preserving the building rather than simply helping cover day-to-day operating costs.

'For me, it's significant because we've got more community backing now to the church, whereas four years ago we would have probably just spent it on the day-to-day running of it,' she said.

Reports from both the BBC and The Times indicate that several churches in the surrounding area received similar anonymous gifts during 2022, suggesting the benefactor may have quietly supported multiple parishes. St Wilfrid's donation, however, remained hidden beneath the altar until preparations for Easter brought it to light.

While the donation alone will not fund the extensive restoration work still required, it has strengthened fundraising efforts and renewed confidence that one of Lancashire's oldest places of worship can continue serving its community.

The hidden coins also leave behind an enduring mystery. Nearly three years after they were placed beneath the altar, the identity of the person who signed the note simply as 'James, servant of the living God' remains unknown. While the mystery of 'James' may never be solved, his gift has secured the future of a landmark that has stood watch over Melling for seven centuries.

As the parish now looks to a future once thought impossible, this extraordinary event has transformed a quiet Lancashire church into a symbol of hope, proving that even in the face of daunting odds, the path forward can be paved by the most unexpected of blessings.