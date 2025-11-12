Reigning Miss Universe Victoria Theilvig has reportedly been skipping official duties and has not been seen since the Universe Conference in Thailand.

The pageant community is now asking if the reigning queen is rebelling. Here's why Victoria Theilvig seems to be missing in action.

Miss Universe 2024 Skips Official Events and Duties

The Danish reigning queen has been conspicuously missing from several official events. She was last seen in the Universe Conference, where tensions erupted after Miss Universe executive Nawat Itsaragrisil publicly berated Miss Mexico, Fátima Bosch, calling her 'dumb' during a livestreamed ceremony.

Theilvig is among the queens who walked out in solidarity with Bosch. But her absence did not end there. During the 'Universe Ceremony' where the reigning queen was expected to fulfil sponsor obligations, Theilvig allegedly 'hid inside her hotel room and refused sponsor photo ops.'

Reports also said that she skipped the 'Welcome Gala Dinner' at Kora Beach Resort, Phuket, an event considered contractually mandatory for the titleholder.

Rumours of Dethronement

Fans are now asking if the Miss Universe 2024 queen is rebelling against the organisation. Because of this, there are now also rumours of possible dethronement because of her behaviour.

Insiders claim that due to her continued refusal of sponsored photo shoots and absence at major events, Thai sponsors are mad and disappointed given that they poured millions into the pageant.

Sources have described her behaviour as 'uncooperative' and 'disrespectful'. As a result, speculation is mounting that Miss Universe 2024 first runner-up, Chidimma Adetshina of Nigeria, may be preparing to take over the crown should Theilvig be stripped of her title.

If true, Adetshina's reign would be among the shortest in Miss Universe history, adding yet another chapter to the organisation's growing list of controversies.

Meanwhile, the Miss Universe Organisation has yet to release an official statement regarding this.

Victoria Theilvig Seems To Be Enjoying Her Stay

Amid all the noise regarding her 'rebel era' and 'duty skipping' controversies, the Danish queen seems to be unbothered, seemingly enjoying her stay in Thailand.

She recently posted on her Instagram, where she's seen wearing a casual outfit with a cap, exploring Bangkok, and roaming across the city.

Theilvig hasn't released any statement regarding the speculations or explained her absence. Many believe her continued silence is a form of protest, echoing her earlier stance when she walked out in support of Miss Mexico.

'This is about women's rights. We have respect for everyone, but this is not how things can be handled. To trash another girl it's beyond disrespectful. That's why I'm taking my coat and I'm going,' she said to the reporters at the time.

Fans' Reaction

Unsurprisingly, fans have taken to her Instagram to voice their opinions.

One wrote, 'I understand that you're upset with Nawat's actions, but why did you cancel your MU work commitments and then go hang out at a café like this? Is this what Miss Universe is supposed to be? Where's your professionalism? Or did you just come here to eat, relax, and do nothing when they had already booked you in advance? You suddenly canceled MU's sponsor appearance like that. You're really not living up to the previous Miss Universes at all.'

Another commented, 'We need you in the activities with the girls.'

Some supported her stance, 'I love their way of protesting. Silence is powerful.'

'Victoria, we stand with you 100%,' said another fan.

Countdown to Coronation Night

As the coronation night fast approaches, fans are watching closely to see whether Theilvig will take the stage. For now, the reigning queen remains silent.

Theilvig is set to crown her successor at the Impact Challenger Hall in Nonthaburi, Thailand, on 21 November.