A viral confrontation between Miss Universe Mexico 2025 Fatima Bosch and Thai pageant director Nawat Itsaragrisil has set off a wave of controversy just weeks before the Miss Universe 2025 coronation night. With videos of the heated exchange circulating widely online, many fans are now asking the same question: is Miss Mexico planning to drop out of the competition?

The Viral Incident Before the Sashing Ceremony

The controversy erupted on 4 November 2025 during a pre-event gathering in Bangkok, Thailand. Nawat Itsaragrisil, who currently serves as the Miss Universe Organisation's vice-president for Asia and Oceania, reportedly reprimanded Bosch in front of fellow contestants.

In a video now spreading across social media platforms, Nawat can be heard calling Bosch 'dumb' after criticising her for missing a sponsor shoot and failing to post content as instructed by the organisers.

Witnesses say Bosch attempted to explain her side, mentioning her scheduled shoot with Telemundo, the Spanish-language broadcaster that covers the Miss Universe pageant. However, the exchange quickly escalated, and Bosch eventually walked out of the venue.

Several contestants reportedly followed her in solidarity, prompting Nawat to warn them that those who left risked disqualification if they continued to protest.

READ MORE: 10 Photos of Miss Universe Mexico Fátima Bosch and Why She Walked out of the Sashing Ceremony

Official Responses from Miss Universe Mexico and MUO

Following the incident, the Miss Universe Mexico organisation released a statement supporting Bosch, saying that what happened 'is unacceptable' and 'no woman, under any circumstance, deserves to be insulted or humiliated.'

'The behavior of a person who does not belong to MU does not represent our beloved Miss Universe organization, nor does it reflect the spirit of unity and respect we uphold,' the statement added.

In response to the controversy, the Miss Universe Organisation confirmed that it was aware of the incident and reiterated its commitment to maintaining respect, safety and professionalism for all participants.

The organisation announced that a delegation led by its president, Raúl Rocha, would travel to Thailand to oversee preparations and ensure a secure and supportive environment for the contestants throughout the pageant.

'The Miss Universe brand stands for empowerment, respect, and inclusivity. We will continue to ensure that every candidate, partner, and supporter experiences a competition that reflects those values,' Rocha said in a statement. He also shared that he has already 'restricted Nawat's participation in activities connected to the 74th Miss Universe Competition'.

Is Fatima Bosch Withdrawing from Miss Universe 2025?

Despite widespread speculation, there has been no official confirmation that Fatima Bosch intends to withdraw from Miss Universe 2025. As of this week, Miss Universe Mexico confirmed that Bosch remains in Thailand and continues to participate in official events and rehearsals leading up to the coronation night on 21 November.

However, pageant watchers and fans online continue to question whether the ongoing tension could affect Bosch's performance or her willingness to stay in the competition. Hashtags calling for fair treatment and respect for Miss Mexico have trended across various social media platforms, with many praising Bosch for maintaining her composure during the confrontation.

Tension Within the Pageant Community

The incident has reignited debate within the global pageant community about professionalism and the treatment of contestants during international competitions.

Some former Miss Universe contestants have spoken generally about the pressures of representing one's country on such a large stage, while others have urged organisers to promote a more respectful atmosphere behind the scenes.

As preparations for the Miss Universe 2025 finals continue in Thailand, all eyes are now on Fatima Bosch and the Miss Universe Organisation.

While Bosch remains in contention for the crown, the controversy has already left a mark on this year's pageant, making it one of the most talked-about editions in recent memory.