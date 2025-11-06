The conflict between Miss Universe 1996 Alicia Machado and Thai mogul Nawat Itsaragrisil has escalated, with Nawat issuing a pointed, sarcastic reply to the former beauty queen's derogatory remarks.

'I do apologize that my country Thailand is not so good enough for you,' Nawat posted, directly addressing Machado's comments.

The scathing 'apology' comes after Machado was filmed mocking Asian features and insulting Thailand during a social media livestream, sparking outrage from pageant fans and industry leaders.

The entire controversy ignited after Nawat, who heads the Thai hosting committee for the 74th Miss Universe pageant, was caught on video publicly scolding Miss Mexico, Fatima Bosch.

The confrontation, reportedly over a missed sponsored shoot, prompted Bosch to walk out of the conference hall. In a show of solidarity, several other delegates, including the reigning Miss Universe Victoria Theilvig, followed her.

Nawat Targeted in 'Racist' Livestream by Machado

Following the walkout, Machado, a Venezuelan-American actress and TV host, took to her social media to criticise Nawat. However, her criticism quickly devolved into what many have labelled 'racist' commentary. During the livestream, she referred to Nawat as 'that despicable Chinese.'

When a commenter attempted to correct her, noting Nawat is Thai, Machado reportedly doubled down. She asserted that all individuals with 'slanted eyes'—whether Chinese, Thai, or Korean—'are all Chinese to her.'

She even punctuated the remark by making the offensive 'slanted-eye' gesture herself on camera. Machado also made several derogatory remarks about Thailand, questioning why this year's Miss Universe pageant was being held in the Asian country.

Industry Backlash and Nawat's Own Pageant Feud

The backlash was immediate. Filipino publicist and publisher Josh Yugen, who owns several Miss Universe franchises across the globe, publicly condemned Machado's statements. He reposted a clip of her livestream, writing, 'It's shocking that in 2025, we still hear such ignorance.'

Yugen passionately defended Thailand, calling it 'one of the most welcoming, safe and sophisticated' nations in the world.

'[Thailand] deserves respect, not mockery. Maybe Alicia Machado should actually visit Bangkok and see its first-class hotels, world-class transport, and warm-hearted people before talking', he said via his Instagram Stories. Yugen concluded that her words are 'proof that racism is still alive' and added the hashtag '#StopAsianHate.'

Machado's offensive remarks have complicated an already tense situation, as Nawat himself is facing severe criticism for his initial actions.

Several high-profile beauty queens have condemned his public 'chastising' of Bosch, including Miss Universe 2023 Sheynnis Palacio, Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza, and Rachel Gupta, who famously resigned as Miss Grand International 2024 after a spat with the Thai mogul.

In response to the walkout, Miss Universe Organization (MUO) President Raul Rocha has already restricted the Thai host organiser's involvement in the pageant. Rocha pointedly called Nawat out for his supposed 'constant desire to be the center of attention.'

Nawat eventually issued an emotional apology for his outburst at Miss Mexico, though he insisted he 'did nothing wrong' and that 'if he hurt anybody... he was only human to have done so.' His latest reply to Alicia Machado, however, was anything but apologetic.

The full, sarcastic statement read: 'Thanks Alicia Machado Miss Universe 1996. I accept your voice and empower you are such amazing role model for Miss Universe factor I do apologize that my country Thailand is not so good enough for you.'