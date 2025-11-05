As the universe eagerly awaits the next Miss Universe 2025, the pageant has already stirred a wave of controversy just three days after officially kicking off its journey to coronation night.

From walkouts to viral remarks, here's everything that's gone wrong so far at Miss Universe 2025, held in Bangkok, Thailand.

Miss Universe Mexico Walks Out

Miss Mexico, Melissa Flores Bosch, was publicly 'humiliated' by a senior official. Nawat Itsaragrisil, the Miss Universe Organization's Vice President for Asia and Oceania, questioned Bosch regarding her absence from a sponsor photoshoot earlier that day.

In footage broadcast on the official Miss Universe Thailand Facebook page, the Vice President asked Bosch to stand and 'explain' herself on camera.

NAWAT CALLS MISS MEXICO 'DUMB' AFTER A PROBLEM WITH THE ORGANISATION of MISS UNIVERSE….. Miss Universe Mexico 2025, Fatima Bosch and the Reigning Miss Universe, Victoria Kjær Theilvig walked out of this venue as a result of this.

Miss Mexico can be seen visibly uncomfortable, but proceeded to wish not to be publicly reprimanded, but Nawat interrupted and reportedly called her 'dumb' and ordered security personnel to escort her out after she insisted on 'using her voice'.

Bosch walked out of the room, and murmurs could be heard among the contestants. Moments after, reigning titleholder Victoria Kjær Theilvig, stood up and announced that she would no longer stay for the event.

'This is about women's rights,' she said. 'I'm so sorry, we need to do something bigger. We have respect for everyone, but this is not how things can be handled. To trash another girl — it's beyond disrespectful, and it's nothing I've ever done. That's why I'm taking my coat and I'm going,' said the Miss Universe 2024

Later, Miss Mexico confirmed in an interview that the official had called her 'dumb.' She said, 'It's not respectful — he called me dumb,' and continued, 'I think it's not fair because I'm here doing everything right. I don't bother anyone; I'm just trying to be kind and give my best.'

Nawat Itsaragrisil Receives Backlash

Miss Universe Organization's Vice President for Asia and Oceania and executive director, Nawat Itsaragrisil, has found himself sparking backlash not just online but also from contestants after calling out Miss Mexico for being absent in a sponsored shoot and calling the contestant 'dumb'.

The reigning Miss Universe, Victoria Kjær Theilvig, expressed her solidarity with Miss Mexico on Instagram, writing, 'Standing up for yourself is not always easy, but it is one of the most important acts of self-respect and strength you can show. Enough is enough, and our voices will be heard loud and clear.'

Fans of the Miss Universe pageant have also rallied behind Bosch, with one writing, 'I stand with Miss Mexico, Fatima Bosch — strong 💪🏽.'

Another demanded the removal of the executive director, saying, 'We demand justice and that Nawat be removed from Miss Universe. Mexico deserves respect — both our country and our queen!'

Others voiced their frustration over the controversy, with one comment reading, 'Misogyny inside a pageant that promotes women empowerment is crazy. The way he belittles Miss Mexico is making my blood boil.'

Meanwhile, some criticized the organization itself, saying, 'It's time to admit that the Thai organization has ruined the reputation and prestige of Miss Universe.'

As the video spread online, many fans remarked, 'So, Miss Grand India Rachel Gupta is right all the way.'

In the midst of the backlash, Ex-Miss Grand International titleholder Rachel Gupta also speaks out, posting a strong message on her Instagram, applauding courageous women who stood up.

Gupta wrote in her Instagram Story, 'If this can be said in a room of a hundred people, imagine what he said behind closed doors. So much love and respect to the strong women who stood up for themselves and walked out with integrity.

On Tuesday, Itsaragrisil went live on social media to issue a public apology in Thai, addressing all 75 contestants without naming Bosch. He said he was sorry if anyone felt uncomfortable or affected by his remarks and noted he had already apologized to those present.'

However, reports claim that the official has a long-standing history of controversies related to pageantry.

MUO's president, Raul Rocha, also released a strong message calling out Itsaragrisil's behavior. He emphasized respect and dignity for the contestants.

Gambling-Related Sponsorship Scandal

The gambling-related sponsorship scandal in the Miss Universe 2025 has sparked after Thai police raided the pageant venue after discovering promotional materials for 'PlayTime', an online casino, which violates Thailand's strict gambling laws.

Wat Phraya Krai police reviewed a photo of Miss Philippines with a pillow showing a sponsor's logo linked to a Philippine betting site, though it's unclear if the site is an illegal casino.

Officers reportedly confiscated PlayTime-branded items and opened an investigation into possible illegal advertising.

Meanwhile, Host director Nawat Itsaragrisil denied involvement, claiming he had warned the Miss Universe Organization (MUO) that the sponsorship broke Thai law.

MUO has not clarified who approved the deal, fueling tensions between the local and global organizers.

Under Thai Criminal Code Section 12 of the Gambling Act B.E. 2478, the promotion of gambling carries potential criminal penalties, including fines or imprisonment, placing both the organization and involved staff under legal scrutiny.

The scandal has since drawn heavy backlash online, with fans accusing both parties of prioritizing money over the pageant's integrity. Authorities in Bangkok confirmed that the investigation remains ongoing as they determine whether any Thai laws were violated.

Conflict Between MOU and Miss Universe Thailand

A public dispute broke out in early November 2025 when MUO issued a statement declaring that the 'Special Dinner & Talk Show' campaign promoted by MUT in Thailand was not authorised under the Miss Universe brand.

MUO insisted that any promotional voting campaigns or use of its name or logo had to be officially approved and communicated through its verified channels.

Conversely, MUT responded that the campaign was part of its approved host‑marketing package, asserting that as the licensed host organisation, they had the right to manage local promotional efforts in Thailand.

The disagreement exposed broader tension between centralized global control (MUO) and local operational independence (MUT) over sponsorship rights, voting campaigns, and event authorization for the 2025 pageant in Thailand.

Following the feud, MUO took further action by restricting Nawat Itsaragrisil's participation in the event and deploying its own executive team on site in Thailand to oversee operations.

Miss Universe Continues Despite Controversies

Amid all the controversies, the MUO intends to proceed with all events according to the original schedule.

The statement emphasized that the organization 'continues to uphold its commitment to fostering collaboration, respect, and opportunities for women globally, working closely with all partners to ensure a safe, inspiring, and memorable experience for every delegate.'

These are the Miss Universe 2025 controversies we've seen so far — and with the coronation night just around the corner, who knows what else might unfold?