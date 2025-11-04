A week before the Miss Universe 2025 coronation night in Bangkok, the global pageant has found itself embroiled in a legal and ethical storm involving alleged online casino promotions, which are a violation of Thailand's strict gambling laws.

According to the Bangkok Post, Thai police launched an investigation on 3 November after receiving a formal complaint from Nawat Itsaragrisil, CEO of Miss Grand International (MGI) and chairman of the Miss Universe Thailand Host Committee. Nawat accused the Miss Universe Organisation (MUO) of directing contestants to film promotional content for an online gambling platform while staying at their official hotel in Bangkok.

Under Thai Criminal Code Section 12 of the Gambling Act B.E. 2478, promoting or advertising gambling, including online casinos, is illegal and can result in fines or imprisonment.

Host Committee Denies Involvement

Investigators at Wat Phraya Krai Police Station reportedly examined a photo of Miss Philippines holding a pillow with a sponsor's logo allegedly linked to a Philippine-based betting site. However, it is yet to be confirmed by authorities whether the site operates as an illegal online casino before pressing criminal charges.

In an official statement, MGI distanced itself from the controversy, asserting that all actions related to the disputed sponsor were handled 'solely by the Miss Universe Organisation.' Nawat appeared before the police to clarify that his team, which holds the Miss Universe Thailand license and is organising the 2025 event, had 'no involvement whatsoever' in the casino-related promotion.

The MUO has not issued a direct public response regarding Nawat's police complaint but has maintained that all sponsorship and marketing partnerships must comply with Thai law and global advertising standards.

Conflict Between MOU and Miss Universe Thailand

The scandal exploded across YouTube and TikTok, where pageant commentators described the situation as one of the 'messiest editions' in Miss Universe history. One viral commentary video summarised the tension between MUO and the Thai organisers, explaining how confusion began when delegates were told to participate in a 'voting campaign' on the Miss Universe Thailand Facebook page to earn a spot at a 'special dinner' with Nawat.

Critics argued this format mirrored Miss Grand International's style of engagement but conflicted with Miss Universe's official procedures, which typically avoid fan-based voting for official events.

Soon after, MUO released a statement clarifying that any voting events or promotional materials not conducted through its official channels, such as missuniverse.com and verified social media pages, were unauthorised. MUO emphasised that using its brand or logo without written permission violates intellectual property laws, adding that it 'reserves the right to pursue legal action' against those misusing its assets.

In response, Miss Universe Thailand issued its own statement defending the campaign as part of its 'authorised host marketing package.' It insisted that all promotions were conducted transparently with sponsors' approval and accused MUO's announcement of causing public misunderstanding.

Impact on the Pageant

Despite the legal and organisational tensions, the Miss Universe 2025 competition — scheduled from November 2 to 21 in Bangkok — is proceeding as planned. Contestants from more than 80 countries have already checked in at the Chatrium Riverside Hotel, where rehearsals and pre-pageant activities are ongoing.

However, if a probe takes place, it could cast a shadow over the event's reputation. As police continue verifying whether the sponsor's link constitutes illegal gambling promotion, both MUO and the Thai host committee have vowed to cooperate fully with investigators.

The Miss Universe Organisation maintains that it 'reaffirms its commitment to transparency, professionalism, and integrity', yet with overlapping leadership roles, public accusations, and now a criminal inquiry, this year's edition may be remembered as one of the most controversial in the competition's seven-decade history.