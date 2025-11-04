Tensions have erupted within the Miss Universe Organisation after reigning titleholder Victoria Kjær Theilvig walked away from a sashing ceremony in Thailand, following what witnesses described as the public 'humiliation' of Miss Mexico, Melissa Flores Bosch, by a senior official.

The incident took place during a live-streamed ceremony at the delegates' hotel in Bangkok, where Nawat Itsaragrisil, Vice President for Asia and Oceania within the Miss Universe Organisation, confronted Bosch about her absence from a sponsor shoot earlier that day.

In footage broadcast on the official Miss Universe Thailand Facebook page, Nawat can be heard asking Bosch to stand and 'explain herself' before the cameras. When the visibly uncomfortable contestant responded that she did not wish to be publicly reprimanded, Nawat reportedly interrupted, calling her 'dumb' and instructing security personnel to escort her out after she insisted on 'using my voice.'

Bosch left the room, while murmurs spread among contestants. Moments later, Miss Universe 2024 Victoria Kjær Theilvig stood and announced she would not remain at the event.

'This is about women's rights,' she said. 'I'm so sorry, we need to do something bigger. We have respect for everyone, but this is not how things can be handled. To trash another girl — it's beyond disrespectful and it's nothing I've ever done. That's why I'm taking my coat and I'm going.'

Her statement, captured on video and quickly circulated online, drew applause from other delegates.

'The Most Empowering Act in Miss Universe History'

Clips of the incident went viral within hours, sparking widespread debate across social media. Fans and former contestants hailed Theilvig's walkout as an act of integrity and courage. Influencers described the moment as 'the most empowering act in Miss Universe history.'

Others, however, accused the Danish titleholder of overstepping protocol and disrupting an official event. Some Thai fans defended Nawat, suggesting his comments had been mistranslated or taken out of context.

Neither the Miss Universe Organisation released a statement saying:

'All scheduled events and activities will continue as planned, reaffirming our shared goal of delivering an exceptional celebration that reflects the values of diversity, empowerment, and inclusion that define the Miss Universe legacy.'

Growing Scrutiny of Miss Universe Management

The Miss Universe Organisation, now owned by Thailand-based JKN Global Group, has faced increasing criticism over transparency, contestant treatment, and internal power struggles. The Bangkok walkout has reignited those concerns, with critics saying it highlights 'a toxic culture of public shaming' within the organisation.

Victoria Kjær Theilvig, Denmark's first Miss Universe winner, has long positioned herself as a women's rights advocate and has previously spoken about the importance of respect and dignity in global competitions. Her decision to leave the ceremony is being viewed as a defining moment in her reign.

A Divided Pageant

As the Miss Universe 2025 competition approaches, the controversy threatens to overshadow preparations. Several national directors have privately expressed frustration over what they describe as 'a climate of intimidation' within parts of the organisation.

Meanwhile, fans have flooded Thielvig and Bosch's social-media pages with messages of support, praising her calm response to the confrontation.