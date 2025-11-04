KEY POINTS Kim Kardashian admitted using AI to answer legal questions during a Vanity Fair lie-detector segment.

She described her relationship with AI as a 'toxic friendship,' claiming the bot gives wrong answers and 'talks back'.

The California bar exam is one of the toughest in the U.S., with a pass rate of 53.8% last year.

Kim Kardashian has placed a surprising share of blame on artificial intelligence for her struggles with the California bar, claiming that ChatGPT 'made me fail tests' while she studied for the exam.

The 43-year-old reality star and aspiring lawyer made the admission during a Vanity Fair polygraph segment alongside her All's Fair co-star Teyana Taylor, where she confessed to leaning on OpenAI's chatbot for legal help.

Kardashian, who is awaiting the results of her latest California bar attempt this week, joked that if she does not pass, the culprit is clear. 'If I don't pass, we'll know who to blame ... ChatGPT,' she quipped.

The mother-of-four admitted that she regularly uploaded images of legal questions into the system to get answers. 'I use it for legal advice, so when I need to know the answer to a question, I'll take a picture and snap it and put it in there,' she said.

But according to Kardashian, her AI study strategy has backfired spectacularly.

'They're always wrong,' she complained. 'It has made me fail tests ... all the time. And then I'll get mad and I'll yell at it and be like, "You made me fail. Why did you do that?"'

Despite the misfires, Kardashian admitted she continues to consult the chatbot in what she jokingly described as a 'toxic friendship.' When Taylor suggested it sounded like a frenemy, Kardashian agreed: 'Yes, a frenemy.'

'I'll say, "Hey, you're going to make me fail. You need to really know these answers. I'm coming to you." And then it'll say back, "This is just teaching you to trust your own instincts,"' she recounted, adding that the chatbot even seems to 'become my therapist.'

'They need to do better because I'm leaning to them to really help me,' she added.

A Long Road to the Bar

Kardashian has been pursuing a legal career through California's alternative "law office study programme," which allows aspiring lawyers to apprentice under practising attorneys instead of attending law school.

She famously passed the state's First-Year Law Students' Exam,known as the "baby bar," on her fourth attempt in 2021. That milestone allowed her to continue studying toward the full bar qualification.

The California bar exam is regarded as one of the toughest in the United States, spanning two days and including five essay questions, a performance task and 200 multiple-choice questions. The July 2024 sitting had a pass rate of just 53.8%.

If Kardashian fails again, she can retake the exam as many times as necessary. 'YOLO,' she joked in the Vanity Fair segment when asked what legal advice she'd give to a young celebrity contemplating marriage — a nod to the philosophy she appears to bring to her law journey as well.

AI, Exams and Ethics

Kardashian's comments raise new questions about AI's role in the legal field, especially at a moment when chatbots are increasingly used for professional tasks, but their accuracy remains inconsistent.

While some viewers laughed at Kardashian's frustrated complaints, others pointed out that relying on AI to answer exam questions is technically cheating. The star appeared unaware about the ethical implications, framing the issue chiefly as a matter of bad AI performance.

Her comments come as top AI firms stress that models like ChatGPT should not be used for legal advice without expert review. Even ChatGPT warns users that it may generate errors, hallucinations or outdated information.

Kardashian has long presented her pursuit of legal credentials as part of a larger mission to work on prison reform, inspired by her advocacy efforts that helped secure clemency for several inmates. She previously said her late father, lawyer Robert Kardashian, is her inspiration.