Jennifer Aniston's rumoured new romance with wellness coach and hypnotherapist Jim Curtis has sparked significant public curiosity not just about their relationship, but also about Curtis' life before the Hollywood spotlight shone on him.

According to People, the Friends star and Curtis were recently seen vacationing in Mallorca, Spain, alongside Aniston's close friends Jason Bateman, his wife Amanda Anka, and Amy Schumer. The group was photographed enjoying the sun aboard a yacht, marking what many see as the couple's first public outing together.

But as the new relationship gains attention, Curtis' former marriage to Rachel Napolitano, a former cocktail waitress and feng shui consultant, has resurfaced.

Jim Curtis and Rachel Napolitano's Relationship

According to reports, Jim Curtis and Rachel Napolitano met in October 1999 at a bar in New York's West Village, where Napolitano worked as a cocktail waitress. The two dated for four years before tying the knot on June 28, 2003.

In an interview with The Observer, Curtis once recalled their first meeting, saying he was struck by her intelligence and spirituality. The couple's engagement came in June 2002, and their wedding followed the next year. Around that time, Curtis worked in sales at WebMD, while Napolitano explored feng shui consulting and design, emphasising harmony and nature in her approach to home life.

The couple welcomed a son, Aidan, before eventually divorcing a few years later. According to Page Six, they share custody of their child. Napolitano has since maintained a private life, keeping out of public and social media discussions surrounding Curtis' new relationship.

From WebMD to Wellness Coaching

Curtis has since built a career centred around health and personal growth. He's the author of The Stimulati Experience (2017), a book about overcoming adversity, and co-author of Shift: Quantum Manifestation Guide, which Jennifer Aniston herself highlighted on Instagram in May, according to Elle.

Curtis is also the founder of UFACTORY, a social media marketing company, and works as a motivational speaker and hypnotherapist, emphasising mindset transformation and wellness leadership.

Aniston and Curtis' Relationship: Quiet but Not Hidden

Neither Aniston nor Curtis has publicly confirmed their relationship, but her latest Instagram birthday post for Curtis, saying 'Happy birthday, my love' suggests that it was Aniston's way to soft-launch her love life.

The pair reportedly met through mutual friends, and those close to them have described the connection as 'genuine and supportive.' Aniston, who has previously spoken about her fertility struggles and public misconceptions surrounding her personal life, told Harper Bazaar that she's found peace with her journey. 'They didn't know my story, or what I'd been going through over the past 20 years to try to pursue a family, because I don't go out there and tell them my medical woes.'

The actress was previously married to Brad Pitt and later to Justin Theroux, with the latter marriage ending in 2018. Theroux recently married actress Nicole Brydon Bloom, closing another chapter in the web of Hollywood relationships.

Curtis' Ex-Girlfriend Supports The New Pair

TV personality Bethennary Frankel, who also says that she dated Jim Curtis in the past,said that she is rooting for the new couple and has best wishes for their future.

During her latest episode on her Podcast, Just B With Bethanny Frankel, she revealed 'I Dated Jennifer Aniston's BF. She continued, 'He was a nice guy...I'm not going to get into too much detail out of respect for her and her relationship.'

While Frankel's supportive comments made headlines, Napolitano has remained entirely silent amid the renewed media attention. There are no public statements, interviews, or social media posts from her commenting on the new relationship, leaving fans to speculate about her stance.