The drama unfolding at the Miss Universe Organization rivals anything ever seen on the pageant stage. With the 2025 competition in Thailand already shadowed by major controversy, the turmoil has spread to the highest echelons of the organisation's business structure, where the literal sign of power has been publicly taken down.

Corporate Turmoil Mars Miss Universe 2025: Logo Disappears from Mexico HQ

The prestigious pageant's logo has been conspicuously removed from the Legacy Holding building in Mexico City, which serves as the headquarters for the Miss Universe Organization (MUO).

This startling development was confirmed by Lupita Jones, Miss Universe 1991 and former Miss Universe Mexico director, in a highly publicised Instagram Reel on Wednesday, 12 November 2025.

Jones, standing opposite the building with a coffee in hand, captioned the post with a pointed message: 'No caption needed. Experience isn't something you can fake'. The accompanying song choice, Lady Gaga's 'Poker Face,' further signalled the tension and unspoken drama.

The logo's removal follows reports from pageant sites like Missosology, which noted the disappearing sign alongside the apparent absence of MUO President Raúl Rocha Cantú from the pageant activities in Thailand.

This trifecta of high-level changes has led the pageant community to question if the organisation is undergoing a major, unannounced restructuring.

Rocha, the franchise owner in Mexico, and now Co-owner and President of the MUO, has, however, publicly condemned the behaviour of Thai director Nawat Itsaragrisil and restricted his involvement in the 2025 competition.

The removal of the logo also comes in the wake of significant accusations made by Jones against the pageant's new ownership. In October 2025, she used an Instagram live broadcast to warn potential investors in the upcoming Miss Universe 2024 pageant in Mexico to be cautious.

Jones alleged that the new owner, whom she did not name but was clearly referring to Thai billionaire Anne Jakrajutatip, was facing accusations of fraud and bankruptcy. Jones herself was replaced as the Mexican national director in late 2023, following a 30-year tenure.

The Tsar of Beauty's Exit and Online Reactions to Miss Universe 2025

Adding to the upheaval is the recent exit of Cuban-Venezuelan pageant expert Osmel Sousa, known as 'The Tsar of Beauty' for his pivotal role in Venezuela's numerous beauty pageant crowns.

Sousa announced his departure from his role as an advisor to the MUO on 5 November. His statement, however, sought to clarify that his resignation was not driven by any internal conflict, but was rather a deeply personal decision marking the 'closure of a cycle'.

In his statement, Sousa explained that living abroad, away from his Venezuelan homeland, had weighed heavily on him, and at his age, he felt a need to be surrounded by loved ones. He explicitly thanked Raúl Rocha and a 'Mrs. Paulina' for their understanding.

Meanwhile, Lupita Jones's public post drew immediate reaction from online fans. Many expressed support for Jones, referring to her as 'Queen Mother'. Amidst the supportive comments, some netizens recalled Jones's earlier warnings about the bankruptcy allegations against the new ownership.

Others suggested the MUO headquarters should be returned to its traditional base in New York, USA. This combination of a literal 'un-signing' of the brand's HQ and the high-profile exits of key figures suggests the drama behind the 74th Miss Universe pageant is far from over.