The British crown is cracking behind the scenes after Prince William was reportedly found 'furious' at King Charles for allowing Princess Beatrice, daughter of Ex-Prince Andrew, to resume a public royal role.

Sources suggest William fears the timing is inappropriate, given the ongoing investigations and criticisms against the York family. The next-in-line King is worried that public perception could harm the monarchy.

King Charles, however, is believed to see the move as a chance to strengthen family ties and support Beatrice's charitable efforts.

The Prince of Wales is Not Happy With the King's Decision

Insiders told Reality Tea that Prince William has voiced 'strong objections' to his father's plan, believing that any public appearances of Beatrice with them should be delayed. Sources familiar with the matter said Wiliam feels that bringing her back too soon could reignite public controversy surrounding her father.

Royal analysts explain that William's caution is rooted in his long-term view of the monarchy's reputation. This upbringing even forbade his own brother, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, from easily slipping into royal duties after their controversial exit years ago.

While the Prince of Wales was not entirely against the idea, he reportedly prefers a gradual approach to reintegrating members of the York family, allowing time for public sentiment to settle.

Shortly after Andrew's fallout, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are reportedly under pressure from Prince William to publicly denounce Jeffrey Epstein, following their father's link to the disgraced financier.

While neither sister has been implicated in Andrew's actions, ongoing appearances and ties to the man himself have drawn criticism.

King Charles' 'Soft Spot' for Andrew's Family

By contrast, King Charles is said to have prioritised personal bonds over timing concerns.

Lose aides note that the monarch has long had a strong relationship with Beatrice and views her charitable work as valuable and visible proof of the family's commitment to philanthropy.

A former royal insider commented that the King's decision is also a strategy. Reintroducing Beatrice weeks after exploding news about her father, ex-Prince Andrew, intends to show that the royal family can support its members while continuing to serve the public.

Princess Beatrice Returns to Royal Duties

Despite William's objection, Andrew's daughter has already started taking on public duties, including her role with The Outward Bound Trust, an organisation her father once patronised. Last week, she also visited a hospital in London.

However, observers suggest that her efforts are being closely monitored by the public and media, as any misstep could 'definitely' bring back the fire against the royal family.

Nonetheless, royal aides note that her work has been warmly received within charity circles.

The Buckingham Palace has not commented on the reported rift, consistent with their longstanding policy of avoiding public statements on internal family matters. Senior advisers suggest that Beatrice and her sister release a carefully worded statement to acknowledge the victims of Epstein and their father to distance themselves from the scandal.

As for Prince William, he reportedly supports the ongoing 'ethical reform' within the monarchy and may push for stricter measures if the family's image suffers.