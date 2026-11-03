A dog reported missing alongside an elderly Missouri couple was found alive in woodland near their bodies more than six weeks after the pair were last heard from. The remains were discovered on neighbouring land about 366 to 457 metres (400 to 500 yards) from the couple's rural home near Anderson, Missouri.

The discovery was made on Sunday, 1 November, after a property owner contacted the McDonald County Dispatch Center at about 4pm to report finding a deceased individual near the 4500 block of East State Highway 76. A deputy who attended the scene located a second deceased individual nearby, along with a dog that was alive and close to one of the bodies, according to the McDonald County Sheriff's Office.

The remains are believed to belong to Leo Lindeman, 73, and his wife, Katherine, 74. The sheriff's office had not formally confirmed their identities in its initial statement, saying identification was expected later in the week following autopsies and confirmation by the appropriate authorities.

Couple and Dog Disappeared in September

The Lindemans were last heard from on 15 September, according to McDonald County Sheriff Rob Evenson, who spoke to KSN 16 News. Investigators believe the couple disappeared from their property around 16 September.

Relatives reported them missing on 24 September after they failed to attend a planned family dinner. Their dog had also been reported missing, the sheriff's office said.

‼️The Lindeman’s Dog, Itty Bitty—

She would have had to survive over a month of extreme heat, heavy rain, flooding, and potential attacks from wild animals!



Anderson, Missouri 64831

September 16 – October 30, 2026



The following is a review of historical weather information for… pic.twitter.com/kiZI566r85 — Shana_X_ (@Shana__X__) November 3, 2026

The disappearance led to searches involving law enforcement teams, which examined the couple's property several times, Sheriff Evenson told local news. Relatives also took part in efforts to locate the pair. Further reports of search dogs and drones should be attributed to the specific outlets or officials that confirmed their use.

Bodies Found on Neighbouring Property

The bodies were discovered in a heavily wooded area on land next to the Lindemans' property. The property owner who contacted authorities on 1 November had found the first deceased individual. A responding deputy then located the second body and the dog nearby, according to the sheriff's office.

Sheriff Evenson estimated that the discovery site was between 400 and 500 yards from the couple's home. The sheriff's office has not said whether the precise area where the remains were found had been searched during earlier efforts.

The discovery came more than six weeks after the couple were last heard from. The location on neighbouring land is an important detail, although authorities have not explained whether the woodland had been covered during the earlier searches.

Dog Found Alive as Investigation Continues

The dog was alive when the deputy found it and was close to one of the deceased individuals, according to the sheriff's office. Later reports identified the animal as Itty Bitty, the Lindemans' dog. Authorities have not provided a detailed account of the animal's condition when it was found or how long it had remained in the woodland.

McDonald County detectives attended the scene to investigate the deaths. The sheriff's office said the inquiry remained ongoing, with the couple's identities awaiting formal confirmation pending autopsy results.

The sheriff's office said the identities of the deceased individuals remained subject to formal confirmation in its initial statement. Autopsy results and official identification were expected to provide further information about the deaths.