Former New Jersey teacher Laura Caron, 36, who gave birth to a child fathered by her 13-year-old pupil, pleaded guilty to second-degree endangering the welfare of a child with sexual conduct on Wednesday, 28 October 2026.

The plea agreement calls for five years in state prison, although a judge has not yet imposed the sentence.

The guilty plea followed an investigation into allegations that Caron sexually abused the boy between 2016 and 2020, beginning when he was 11. According to investigators, Caron gave birth to their daughter in 2019, when the boy was 13.

The case attracted attention after the former pupil publicly defended Caron in a February 2025 interview with the Daily Mail. He disputed allegations that he had been groomed or manipulated and said he did not want her imprisoned.

Laura Caron Pleads Guilty After Years-Long Child Abuse Investigation

According to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland, Caron pleaded guilty to second-degree endangering the welfare of a child with sexual conduct at Cape May County Superior Court.

The agreement calls for a five-year state prison sentence. Caron must also forfeit her teaching licence and her eligibility for future public employment.

She will be required to register as a sex offender under New Jersey's Megan's Law and remain subject to parole supervision for life.

Before sentencing, Caron must undergo an evaluation at the Adult Diagnostic and Treatment Center in Avenel. The assessment will determine whether her conduct meets the state's criteria for repetitive or compulsive sexual behaviour.

Prosecutors said the evaluation could affect her sentence. Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Waldman is scheduled to sentence Caron on 8 January 2027, provided the assessment has been completed.

Caron was initially charged on 15 January 2025 following an investigation by the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit. A county grand jury subsequently indicted her on 17 June 2025 on aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and child endangerment charges.

The former teacher previously worked at Middle Township Elementary School No. 2, where she taught fifth-grade pupils. She also reportedly coached basketball and became closely involved with the boy's family.

According to investigative documents cited in earlier reporting, Caron initially supervised the children and allowed them to stay overnight at her home.

The arrangements reportedly became more frequent, with the boy and his siblings eventually spending extended periods living there between 2016 and 2020.

Investigators alleged that Caron sexually abused the boy during those years. The allegations came to authorities' attention in December 2024 after his father raised concerns about a resemblance between Caron's daughter and members of his family.

The Daily Mail subsequently reported, citing an unnamed source familiar with the case, that DNA evidence identified the former pupil as the father of Caron's daughter.

Laura Caron Case Draws Attention After Former Pupil Publicly Defends Her

The case also attracted attention because the former pupil defended Caron after her arrest and disputed suggestions that she had exploited him. In February 2025, he told the Daily Mail that he wanted prosecutors to drop the charges.

'They need to drop all charges. I wasn't groomed or raped or manipulated by her. She never initiated anything,' he said.

He also claimed that he had initiated the relationship and expressed a desire to remain with Caron.

'I love her with all my heart. She was there for me and my family,' he told the publication.

His account contrasted with prosecutors' allegations that Caron engaged in sexual misconduct involving a child entrusted to her care.

His statements did not change the fact that he was a minor when the alleged abuse began or the legal responsibilities of an adult in such circumstances.

The former pupil's public defence preceded Caron's guilty plea by more than a year. His comments reflected his personal account of the relationship rather than a finding by investigators or the court.

The Daily Mail reported on 31 October 2026 that he had not publicly commented on Caron's guilty plea. The publication also said it had contacted Caron's lawyer for comment but did not include a response.

Caron's guilty plea resolves the child endangerment charge under the agreement with prosecutors. It should not be interpreted as a guilty plea to every charge previously brought against her.

She is scheduled to return to court on 8 January 2027 for sentencing, subject to completion of the required evaluation. The proposed five-year prison term remains part of the plea agreement and has not yet been imposed by the court.