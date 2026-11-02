Five teenage boys have been seriously injured after being stabbed at a Halloween party in Eastleigh, Hampshire, after an unidentified group entered the gathering.

The victims, three aged 16 and two aged 17, were taken to hospital after emergency services were called to a property on Park Road in Chandler's Ford shortly after 10.30pm on Saturday, 31 October 2026.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has launched an investigation to identify the group and establish what happened. It has appealed to partygoers and local residents for information and footage.

Unknown Group Enters Halloween Party

According to Sky News, police established that an 'unknown group' had gained entry to the Halloween party at the property on Park Road before the five teenagers were injured.

The Mirror and AOL also reported on the stabbings, confirming that all five victims had suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital.

Officers launched an investigation and carried out enquiries overnight, including speaking to witnesses, reviewing CCTV footage and visiting neighbouring properties.

A police cordon remained in place along Park Road and Valley Road as detectives continued examining the scene and gathering evidence.

Police have not identified the members of the group, and enquiries are continuing.

Detective Appeals for Information to Identify Group

Detective Chief Inspector Elizabeth Pirie, the senior investigating officer, said officers were working to identify people who attended the party and could help establish the circumstances surrounding the attack.

In a statement reported by Sky News, Pirie said: 'We are already hard at work identifying anyone who was at the party who may be able to assist our enquiries, whether that be having directly witnessed what took place, having filmed any footage which may be relevant, or who may be able to help us identify the unknown group.'

She acknowledged the impact of the incident on the local community, particularly residents living near the property while police scenes remained in place.

'These scenes are vitally important for our enquiries and we are grateful to the understanding of our communities whilst we work to establish the facts,' she added.

Pirie specifically appealed to anyone who attended the gathering but had not yet spoken to officers, as well as residents and motorists who may have captured relevant footage.

According to Sky News, investigators are seeking CCTV, mobile phone, dashcam and doorbell camera footage covering Park Road and surrounding streets.

'Any information, however small it may seem, could help our enquiries,' Pirie said.

Eastleigh MP Urges Public Not to Share Unverified Information

Eastleigh MP Liz Jarvis expressed concern for the five injured teenagers, their families and others affected by the stabbing.

In a statement posted on X on Sunday, 1 November, Jarvis said: 'My thoughts are with the victims and their families and all those affected by the incident in Chandler's Ford last night, and my thanks go to our local police and emergency services for their prompt response.'

She also urged residents and social media users not to speculate about the incident or circulate information that had not been verified.

'It's important not to speculate or share unverified information,' she said.

My thoughts are with the victims and their families and all those affected by the incident in Chandler’s Ford last night, and my thanks go to our local police and emergency services for their prompt response. It’s important not to speculate or share unverified information. https://t.co/pd9yidU1xW — Liz Jarvis (@LizJarvisUK) November 1, 2026

Police Appeal for Witnesses and Footage

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary is urging anyone who attended the Halloween party, witnessed the attack or has information about the unidentified group to come forward.

People with relevant CCTV, mobile phone, dashcam or doorbell camera footage covering Park Road and the surrounding area are also being asked to contact investigators.

Anyone with information can call 101 or submit details through the Hampshire Police website. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

People contacting police should quote incident reference 44260534624.

The investigation remains ongoing as detectives work to identify the group that entered the party and establish the full circumstances of the stabbing.