Investigators searching for Nancy Guthrie, mother of NBC's Today anchor Savannah Guthrie, are looking for ways to advance the case. Earlier this month, they travelled to Florida to explore how DNA analysis might provide clues to her disappearance. After nearly nine months, no suspect has been publicly named, and she has not been found.

The latest development suggests that police are continuing to examine the available forensic evidence and consider whether advances in scientific testing could reveal information that was previously overlooked.

Discussion in Florida

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the Pima County Sheriff's Office said the team had met laboratory scientists to see what more could be done to advance the case. Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed the meeting, but officials have not disclosed which methods were considered or which laboratories were involved. The office added that it is working closely with its partners.

What Is Known About the Disappearance

Guthrie, 84, was last seen after a relative dropped her off at her home in Pima County, near Tucson, on 31 January 2026. She was reported missing the next day when she failed to attend church. With blood found near her front doorstep, authorities believe she was forcibly taken.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) later released surveillance footage showing a masked man on the porch on the night of her disappearance. Authorities also said the suspect had made two separate visits to the house.

A Daughter's Plea

Savannah Guthrie released an emotional video in July, almost six months after the disappearance, describing her family's situation as 'an unending nightmare'. She addressed those responsible directly, urging them to 'make the right choice' and help the family find her mother. She said it is never too late to do the right thing and vowed that the family would never stop looking.

The video followed earlier appeals. Days after the disappearance, the family said they were aware of reports of a ransom letter and wanted proof that their mother was alive. A $1 million (£750,000) reward was later offered for information leading to her recovery. Ms Guthrie also acknowledged that her mother might not be alive, while maintaining that the family remained hopeful.

Her message reflected the emotional toll of living without knowing whether a loved one is safe. Despite the passage of time and the lack of a confirmed breakthrough, Savannah maintained that the family would continue searching for answers.

What the Ransom Notes Say

The Pima County Sheriff's Office earlier released the full contents of the ransom notes sent to the local station KOLD on 2 and 6 February. The first note, addressed to Savannah, demanded $4 million to $6 million (£2.99 million to £4.48 million) in bitcoin. The deadline was set for 5 February and later moved to 9 February.

Shortly afterwards, a second note addressed to the family claimed that Nancy Guthrie had died of heart problems soon after she was taken and was 'buried in nature now'. The family has acknowledged that she had a pacemaker and required medication for her heart condition.

The Florida visit suggests that investigators are seeking more from existing forensic material. The office continues to appeal for information from the public. 'Even the smallest piece of information could be critical to this investigation,' the statement read. Anyone with information can call 88-CRIME or 1-800-CALL-FBI.