Former West Point cadet Caleb T. Suh faces a new civil lawsuit over drugging his pregnant girlfriend and forcing abortion pills on her in 2022. He pleaded guilty to felony assault in Manhattan federal court on 30 June 2026.

The couple began dating at West Point in 2020, and the woman discovered she was pregnant in 2022, the lawsuit states. She wanted to continue the pregnancy despite Suh's opposition.

Her lawsuit seeks damages for assault and battery following a miscarriage. Suh is awaiting sentencing in January 2027.

West Point Cadet Admitted Planning to Sedate Girlfriend

Suh initially urged his girlfriend to terminate the pregnancy before pretending to support her decision. He obtained abortion pills by stealing her identity, opening an online pharmacy account in her name and arranging delivery to West Point, according to the suit and his plea.

'I also obtained Xanax through a friend,' Suh admitted in his guilty plea. 'My intent was [to] use the Xanax to unwittingly sedate my girlfriend so that I could then administer the abortion pills, which I had obtained via the online pharmacy.'

The lawsuit alleges that he presented a drink containing Xanax and Promethazine as a 'special pregnancy protein powder'. When his girlfriend objected to its taste, he held the bottle against her lips and forced her to finish it.

What the West Point Cadet's Girlfriend Recalled

The girlfriend became ill and drifted in and out of consciousness over the following hours, the filing states. It alleges that Suh inserted abortion pills into her vagina and put pills in her mouth while she was incapacitated.

She recalled spitting out two pills, which Suh then tried to put back into her mouth.

'Eat this,' Suh allegedly urged her. 'It's good for you.'

After waking, she discovered she was bleeding heavily and tried to reach Suh, who did not answer. She called 911, and doctors confirmed a miscarriage. She was subsequently transferred to another hospital for a possible dilation and curettage (D&C), according to the lawsuit.

The filing alleges that Suh continued posting on the pharmacy's forums, expressing concern that doctors might discover remaining pills. The couple separated soon afterwards.

West Point Cadet Sought Sentencing Delay

Suh subsequently studied at Cornell University and obtained a bachelor's degree before enrolling in Columbia University's master's programme in public health.

Columbia University was reportedly unaware of Suh's conviction until media enquiries brought it to light, as its application process did not require applicants to disclose criminal convictions. A person familiar with the matter said the university 'took swift action', although the nature of that action was not disclosed.

Her lawyer, Russell Kornblith, stated, 'As a parent it is difficult not to be incredibly emotionally drained by thinking about what our client has experienced both by the loss of a pregnancy she intended to keep and being robbed of autonomy over her own body.'

She has been permitted to remain anonymous for now. A judge could order disclosure if Suh successfully challenges that protection.

Suh requested that sentencing be postponed until January so he could complete his semester without interruption. The request was granted, and prosecutors are seeking two years in prison.