A Kentucky retirement home caregiver allegedly filmed a 92-year-old man attempting to suffocate his wife for 71 seconds instead of intervening, according to police. Terrence Gabie, 41, was arrested after investigators alleged he recorded the attack rather than helping the elderly woman. The incident unfolded at StoryPoint Brownsboro, an assisted living facility in Louisville, where Gabie was reportedly assigned to care for the victim.

Caregiver Allegedly Filmed Attack Instead of Intervening

Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) officers responded to a reported domestic violence incident shortly after midnight on Wednesday at the retirement community in the 6700 block of Overlook Drive. Staff members told responding officers they had intervened during an assault involving an elderly female resident.

Investigators identified the suspected attacker as Bert Morris, 92, the victim's husband. According to his arrest citation, Morris allegedly placed a plastic bag over his wife's face and pinched her nose. The bag reportedly sealed around her mouth and tightened around her head.

Investigators also alleged that the woman's assigned caregiver witnessed the assault and recorded it on his mobile phone rather than intervening. The recording reportedly lasted 71 seconds.

'He failed to provide aid or assistance to the victim at this time, knowing the victim was in danger,' police wrote in the court documents. Paramedics took the woman to a nearby hospital for treatment.

He was paid to care for her.



Instead, he recorded her husband assaulting her.



Police say Bert Morris, 92, tried to suffocate his wife at StoryPoint Brownsboro, an assisted living facility in Louisville.



He allegedly put a plastic bag over her face and pinched her nose.



Per… pic.twitter.com/ZHWFqmpRLE — Kentucky Girl (@Kentuckygirl1) October 29, 2026

Husband Allegedly Said Wife 'Needed to Die'

Morris was arrested on Wednesday and charged with attempted murder involving domestic violence and strangulation in the first degree, according to court records. Investigators said Morris made a statement when questioned about his alleged actions. He reportedly told officers his wife 'needed to die', according to the arrest citation.

Police have not publicly disclosed what may have prompted the alleged attack or whether the couple had been involved in any previous domestic disputes. Gabie was separately arrested and charged with knowingly abusing or neglecting an adult over his alleged failure to intervene. WHAS11 contacted StoryPoint Brownsboro about Gabie's employment status, but the facility said it could not provide further information.

Retirement Home Responds as Both Men Plead Not Guilty

StoryPoint Brownsboro confirmed it was cooperating with investigators as questions mounted over how the alleged assault unfolded inside the facility. A spokesperson said the investigation remained ongoing and the retirement community was working closely with law enforcement. 'While we are unable to comment on specific details at this time, the safety, well-being, and peace of mind of our residents remain our highest priority and at the heart of everything we do,' the statement read.

Both men appeared in court on Thursday, 29 October, and pleaded not guilty during separate arraignments. Morris remains in custody at Louisville Metro Corrections after a judge reduced his bond from $250,000 to $150,000.

Court records show Gabie was released on his own recognisance following his arraignment. His attorney later confirmed his release to WHAS11. The two defendants are scheduled to appear for preliminary hearings on 6 November.

Morris' wife remained unconscious and hospitalised at the time the arrest citation was filed, according to court records. Her current condition, including whether she has regained consciousness, remains unclear. LMPD's Special Victims Unit Domestic Violence Squad is continuing its investigation.