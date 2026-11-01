A South Carolina pastor who once defended a registered sex offender's role in his outdoor worship ministry has been arrested on six child sex charges involving a girl under 11.

Tracy Gordon Black, 64, of Pelzer, was arrested on 27 October 2026 following an investigation that began in September, according to local reports. Authorities allege the same child was sexually assaulted on multiple occasions.

The allegations have not been proven in court.

Pastor Accused of Multiple Child Sex Offences

Black, who is associated with the outdoor worship group Sabbath In The Dark in Williamston, South Carolina, was arrested following an investigation into alleged offences involving a minor.

According to reports citing jail records, the six charges comprise four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11, one count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count of possession of a visual depiction or representation of a minor engaging in sexual activity.

Investigators allege that the four sexual assault incidents involved the same child.

Previous Row Over Sex Offender in Worship Group

Black had previously attracted criticism after a registered sex offender participated in the ministry's worship gatherings.

The controversy emerged in April 2026, when residents raised concerns about the individual's participation in services held at Mineral Spring Park in Williamston.

The registered sex offender reportedly had previous convictions involving minors, prompting objections from members of the local community.

The situation escalated amid threats and plans for protests, leading authorities to close the park for a Friday evening in April.

Black was among those associated with the ministry who faced questions over the individual's involvement.

Pastor Confronted Critics at Town Council Meeting

The controversy continued months later when Black addressed the Williamston Town Council on 6 July.

During the meeting, he defended the ministry's activities and challenged criticism surrounding the registered sex offender's participation. Black acknowledged the individual's criminal history but argued that the convictions occurred before his involvement with the ministry.

The discussion also drew a response from Williamston Mayor Rockey Burgess, who raised concerns about the registered sex offender's reported leadership role within the ministry.

The town council ultimately voted unanimously against the group's appeal to hold worship services at the park.

Park Worship Services Blocked After Community Backlash

The dispute over the group's gatherings had been ongoing since the spring.

The worship group Sabbath In The Dark, also reportedly associated with Mobile Outreach Ministry, had held outdoor worship services at Mineral Spring Park.

The registered sex offender's attendance prompted public opposition and concerns about the group's continued use of the park. Burgess later told WYFF that the group had held a gathering there only once since April.

The council's decision meant the group could not continue using the park under the arrangement it had sought. The dispute highlighted residents' concerns about the suitability of the location for gatherings attended by a person listed on the sex offender registry and the wider community.

Black's arrest has brought renewed attention to his previous defence of the ministry's association with the registered sex offender.