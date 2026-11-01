Sheriff Chris Nanos of Arizona's Pima County Sheriff's Department outlined efforts to advance DNA analysis in the Nancy Guthrie abduction enquiry on Friday night, disclosing that investigators had travelled to Florida to consult laboratory scientists.

Nancy, 84, was reported missing from her home in Tucson on 1 February. The mother of Savannah Guthrie remained missing as the investigation approached nine months, with no suspects arrested despite the receipt of multiple ransom notes.

The latest announcement detailed work with laboratories and other partners, alongside an appeal for public assistance. It provided an account of continuing investigative activity, without announcing a DNA match or identifying a suspect.

Laboratory Talks in the Nancy Guthrie Investigation

'The Nancy Guthrie Task Force continues to work with our labs in hopes of furthering our DNA analysis in this investigation,' Nanos stated in the update posted on X.

The task force's discussions with scientists took place during a visit to Florida earlier in the month. Nanos linked that trip directly to efforts to establish what further laboratory work might advance the enquiry.

'Earlier this month, investigators traveled to Florida to meet with lab scientists to see what more could be done to advance this case,' he added.

'A number of ideas were discussed, and we continue to work with all our partners to solve this case.'

Nanos did not identify the laboratories, describe the ideas under consideration or specify which samples were being analysed. The statement left the technical details of the further work undisclosed, offering no timetable for results.

He also encouraged anyone with information to contact investigators, stressing that details which might appear insignificant could still matter.

'No tip is too small. Even the smallest piece of information could be critical to this investigation,' he stated.

Ransom Text Rejected in Nancy Guthrie Case

The update followed a separate line of enquiry in September, when the sheriff's department examined a possible ransom communication before dismissing it as unreliable.

'The PCSD/FBI Guthrie Task Force was recently made aware of a new possible ransom note related to the Nancy Guthrie investigation,' the department stated in a 28 September announcement.

That initial statement also addressed discussion circulating online, while making clear that investigators were still assessing the information.

'Investigators are also aware of social media comments regarding the note and are looking further into the information to determine its credibility,' the statement added.

The following day, 29 September, authorities issued a follow-up statement, describing the communication as a 'possible ransom text message' and concluding that it was 'not credible'.

The credibility finding concerned that particular communication. The department's statements did not establish the authenticity of the other ransom notes received during the investigation, leaving their status separate from the September message investigators rejected.

Nancy Guthrie Investigation Update - pic.twitter.com/9CSIuV3DGh — Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) October 31, 2026

No Arrests in Nancy Guthrie's Abduction

Shortly after Nancy's disappearance, the FBI released home security camera images of an armed, masked person outside her door on the morning of her disappearance.

In June, a former FBI agent claimed investigators were closing in on the man captured on Nancy's door camera. That assessment did not establish the person's identity or confirm that anyone had been detained in connection with the abduction.

No suspects had been arrested by the time of Friday's update. Savannah, 54, returned to work on Today in April, while her mother remained missing.