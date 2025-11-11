A Mississippi State University student has been arrested after allegedly yelling an antisemitic slur at Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy while he was filming a pizza review in Starkville. Police identified the suspect as Patrick McClintock, 20, who now faces a charge of disturbing the peace.

The incident occurred on Friday, 7 November, when Portnoy was recording an episode of his popular 'One Bite' pizza review series outside a local business. According to police, McClintock allegedly shouted an antisemitic remark and threw coins towards Portnoy, an act that was captured in a video later circulated online.

Police Issue Arrest Warrant Following Viral Video

The Starkville Police Department said a warrant for McClintock's arrest was issued over the weekend after officers reviewed the footage. In a statement, the department confirmed that McClintock was charged with disturbing the peace on Monday, 10 November, before being processed and released.

'Every person has the right to feel safe and respected in our community,' the statement read. 'Offensive words alone are protected, but when behaviour disrupts a public event or risks violence, the Starkville Police Department will take steps to help maintain safety and security.'

Police also noted that the State of Mississippi allows courts to impose enhanced penalties if a violation meets the criteria for bias-motivated or discriminatory behaviour. The department confirmed that the incident remains under investigation and could be subject to further review under hate-crime provisions.

Patrick McClintock Identified as University Student

According to The Reflector, Mississippi State University's student newspaper, McClintock is a junior mechanical engineering major. The university has not yet commented publicly on the case, but discussions among students online have focused on accountability and campus awareness of antisemitic behaviour.

The arrest drew attention across social media over the weekend, with many users sharing the video and calling for stronger measures to combat hate incidents on and around college campuses.

Dave Portnoy's Experience with Antisemitism

Dave Portnoy, who is Jewish, is the founder of Barstool Sports, a digital media company known for sports commentary and viral content. He has previously spoken about the antisemitism he faces online and in public appearances.

In a CBS Sunday Morning interview recorded prior to the Mississippi incident, Portnoy said he experiences antisemitic abuse regularly. 'It's every day now,' he said. 'Like, there's a definitive shift in what's going on.'

Portnoy's 'One Bite' series, in which he reviews local pizzerias across the United States, has amassed millions of followers. His informal and often humorous approach has made the videos popular on platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube. The incident in Starkville marked one of the few times a review was disrupted by an in-person confrontation.

Authorities Emphasise Community Safety

The Starkville Police Department reiterated its stance on maintaining public safety, stating that while freedom of expression is protected, actions that cause disruption or promote bias will be addressed under state law. Officers encouraged anyone with additional information or video footage of the event to contact local authorities.

Mississippi law includes provisions for enhanced sentencing in cases determined to involve hate-motivated intent. The investigation is ongoing, and police have not released further details regarding potential additional charges.