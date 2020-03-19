The 45-year-old mixed martial arts fighter, Cedric Joseph Marks, has been charged with the murder of a third person. Marks' wife informed the police about the murder of April Pease, who had been reported missing in 2009. 34-year-old Kellee Kristine Sorensen has also been charged with Pease's murder. Apart from Pease's murder, Marks faces multiple charges for burglary, murder of ex-girlfriend Jenna Scott and her friend Michael Swearingin, and for trying to escape police custody.

Ginell McDonough told the police that her husband had murdered the mother of his son back in 2009. Reports indicate that Marks physically abused Pease while they lived together in Washington State. Pease moved to a battered women's shelter with her four-year-old son. Marks followed her to the shelter, so she left the state with her child and moved to Minnesota.

Sorensen, who was arrested in March 2019, told the police that she helped Marks track down Pease in Minnesota. She narrated that the man attacked Pease when she was getting out of her car. Sorensen and Marks took Pease to a secluded area where Marks put his victim in a choke hold till she died.

According to Sorensen's confession, Marks later returned to the body to remove the arms and teeth from the corpse. Marks did so to ensure that the body could not be identified. Pease was reported missing in 2009. Her missing person's case had gone cold till McDonough reported the murder. Her body has not been found, The Daily Mail reported.

McDonough's confession came after the police charged Marks with the murder of Scott and Swearingin. In August 2019, Marks had broken into Scott's home and attacked her. Scott told the police that the attacker had bragged about getting away with murder. Scott and Swearing went missing in January this year. Two weeks later, their bodies were found in Oklahoma.

Marks was arrested in Michigan for breaking into Scott's home and was extradited to Bell County, Texas as a murder suspect. On his way to Texas, Marks escaped from police custody while the police officers had stopped at a McDonald's. After a nine-hour manhunt, Marks was found hiding inside a large trash bin.

Marks is in police custody in Texas.