"Modern Family" season 11 episode 15 is not airing this week. Fans will have to wait a bit longer for a new episode that happens to be the season and series' finale.

After 11 years, ABC's longest sitcom "Modern Family" is coming to an end this year. Following the broadcast of season 11 episodes, the show is due to air its two-part finale which is believed to come after a month-long hiatus in the month of April. Fans are sad yet excited to see how the Dunphys, Pritchetts, and Tuckers will bid them goodbye.

While there is not much known about the "Modern Family" season 11 finale, it is certain that the final episodes were filmed last week. Earlier this week, the cast members came together for a final wrap party following the filming of the finale. Cast members like Sofia Vergara, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter and Jesse Tyler shared some moments from their final reunion with emotional messages on their official social media accounts.

"I love these people with all my heart. 11 years together is proof you and your tv sister will start wearing the same outfit, siblings for life will be made, and you'll forever fight over the same professor We'll always be Dunphys and we'll always have each other ❤️," wrote Hyland on a picture of her with on-screen sister Winter.

"Gracias to my real family for being with me today!! ❤️❤️ #modernfamilyfinale I luv u," wrote Vergara on her Instagram account.

Earlier this month, the network released the final key art. People acquired the first exclusive look of the image that shows each and every member of the three families, standing with arms around each other, staring into the sunset, with words written above: "Family To The End."

The plot details for the final episodes are yet to be revealed, but fans will be delighted to know that the show will air two-part finale airing back-to-back.

Meanwhile, Daily Mail obtained photos from the show's final day of filming and claim it might be a hint at the characters' final storylines. Mitchell and Cameron were spotted filming with their daughter Lily and possibly a new family member. As they carried a baby car with a baby, it is speculated that they might end up adopting a second baby in the show's final episode. However, others' storylines remain a mystery.

"Modern Family" season 11 returns with episode 15 on Wednesday, April 8 for its finale.