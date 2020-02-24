ABC's fan-favourite sitcom is set to bid goodbye to television in April. After 11 years of run, the show is about to air its finale this spring. Meanwhile, the show's cast members including Sofia Vergara, Sarah Hyland, and Ariel Winter came together for a wrap party this Sunday and they shared the love by appearing in colour co-ordinated outfits.

According to People, "Modern Family's" final wrap party took place at Sunset Room Hollywood in Los Angeles. The entire cast and crew came together to bid farewell to the beloved comedy series. And in their final moments together, Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winter who play the role of Dunphy sisters decided to dress alike.

Hyland, 29, took to Instagram to share a series of photos from the party that showcased the pair's colour-coordinated attires.

"I love these people with all my heart. 11 years together is proof you and your tv sister will start wearing the same outfit, siblings for life will be made, and you'll forever fight over the same professor . "We'll always be Dunphys and we'll always have each other ❤️," Hyland shared on Instagram talking about her on-screen sibling Winter.

While Hyland wore a black knee-length form-fitting dress, Winter was dressed in a see-through dress paired with black bra and high-waist briefs. Meanwhile, Sofia Vergara, who plays the role of the Dunphy sisters' step-grandmother was also dressed in a silk dress. She was joined by her husband Joe Manganiello.

Apart from Hyland, Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and other cast members of "Modern Family" also took to their respective social media accounts to post pictures from their last wrap party and final day of filming.

Ferguson, who plays the role of Mitchell Pritchett shared many details from the party including some iconic art from the series, memorable outfits, and giant walking closet as the entrance for the wrap party.

Created by Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan, "Modern Family" cast members wrapped up their final episode, the 250th one, last week. It started airing from 2009 and became a household name quickly. The show was acclaimed by critics and won Emmy Awards multiple times. After completing a decade of being on air, it remains ABC's longest-running comedy series.

"Modern Family" finale will be a two-part event that goes on air on Wednesday, April 8.