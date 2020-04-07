ABC's much-popular sitcom "Modern Family" is scheduled to air its season 11 and series finale this Wednesday. The Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, and Jesse Tyler starrer will conclude with a special two-part finale. Here is everything we know so far about the final episodes of the series.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Modern Family" season 11 episode 17 and 18. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

Fans are advised to be prepared to see their favourite family together for the last time. As Pritchetts, Dunphys, and Tuckers come together for their final outing, they are about to make some important life changes. On the one-hour series finale, the three families will discover it is "really, really hard to say goodbye."

According to the official description of Part 1 of the series finale, Mitch and Cam are still struggling to adjust to their house. By the end of the upcoming segment, fans will find them more settled in their "new normal."

Meanwhile, Phil and Claire try to make a change to their household arrangements and decide that one of their kids must move out. As for Pritchetts, Gloria realise her true potential at work and discovers that Jay, Manny, and Joe are more self-reliant.

The details about Part 2 of the series finale remain vague and scarce. However, fans are expected to witness some emotional moments as the entire family struggles to say goodbye.

As for the promo, it teases some memorable moments from the series in the past and an emotional group hug where the entire family has an emotional breakdown.

"I think it's going to be really emotional to watch it on television next week. Now that I don't have anywhere to go, I've been able to sit down and watch the show in real-time, which I haven't been able to do before. So I think it'll be interesting to watch it while all of our fans are watching it for the first time," said star Jesse Tyler Ferguson about the finale in conversation with The Wrap.

"Modern Family" season 11 finale airs Wednesday on ABC.