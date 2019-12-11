The royal twins of Monaco- Prince Jacques Honore Rainier, Marquis of Baux and Princess Gabriella Therese Marie, Countess of Carlades, celebrated their fifth birthday on Tuesday. Their birthday celebrations were a little more special for the public this year, as the royals' voices were heard for the first time when they recorded a special message for their grandma.

The twins' birthday has been marked as a national holiday and is celebrated with much fervour every year. Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella enjoyed a jungle-themed excursion on their second birthday, a museum party with mechanical polar bears on their third, and a palace firemen visit on their fourth year. Inevitably, there was a lot of anticipation around how the royal kids will celebrate their fifth, however, they opted for the simplest and sweetest way possible.

Jacques and Gabriella, ready for school wearing party hats and holding favors, recorded an adorable message for their grandmother, Princess Charlene's mother Lynette Wittstock in South Africa. The adorable video was shared by their mother on Instagram on Tuesday morning along with the caption "Birthday Message For Grandma."

In the video, the royal twins announce "It's my birthday!" in English, and then repeat after their mother: "I miss you. I love you!" Prince Albert II who shot the video can be heard laughing in the background.

The twins rang into their birthday celebrations a little early, with a trip to Dubai with their mother last weekend. They were spotted swimming with dolphins at Dolphin Bay Encounter at Aquaventure Waterpark on Saturday. Charlene, South African-born former Olympic swimmer, was in the city as a sports ambassador to attend an F1 race and an international rugby tournament, reports People.

Just a few days ahead of their birthday, the Grimaldi family also released a brand new portrait of the royal family of Monaco. In the new official portrait, the royal parents are smiling and each holding onto one of their children's hands, standing in front of the principality's seal and the motto "Deo Juvante" (with God's help).

Albert, the reigning monarch, is seen wearing a grey suit and festive red tie standing beside Charlene dressed in a dark teal long-sleeved dress. In front of them are Jacques sporting a dark blue suit and his twin sister Gabriella wearing a pale lace dress.