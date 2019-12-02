The royal family of Monaco has released its latest family portrait, featuring Prince Albert II and his wife Princess Charlene along with their twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

The 700-year-old House of Grimaldi has debuted the portrait just days ahead of the fifth birth anniversary of royal twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

The new official portrait released on the Palace's Facebook page on Sunday afternoon shows the family standing in front of the principality's seal and the motto "Deo Juvante" (with God's help).

In the portrait, the royal parents are smiling and each holding onto one of their children's hands. Prince Albert II, the reigning monarch, is seen wearing a grey suit and festive red tie standing beside Princess Charlene dressed in a dark teal long-sleeved dress. In front of them are Jacques sporting a dark blue suit and his twin sister Gabriella wearing a pale lace dress. The royal twins will be celebrating their fifth birthday on Tuesday, December 10.

The portrait shot by palace photographer Eric Mathon will be available for sale in boutiques and shops in the principality from Wednesday. All the proceeds from its sale will be used for charity and humanitarian works.

The new portrait arrives just days after Jacques made an appearance in his first-ever custom-made uniform at the annual National Day of Monaco ceremony on November 19. He was dressed in a miniature uniform, complete with a hat in colours of red, white and blue while Gabriella wore a red frock underneath a blue blazer with a cute red beret. The twins were seen laughing and excitedly shouting down to well-wishers from the balcony of the royal palace in Monte Carlo.

Albert previously told People that he and his wife are trying to ensure that the twins' introduction to their royal duties is as comfortable as possible. "I think it's always better to bring them in slowly to official situations. Sometimes it's been a little flustering for them when they enter a room full of people staring at them. We've had some moments where understandably they were a little taken aback by that, so we have to try to accompany them in these kinds of situations," the royal said.