A bigger salary does not always translate into greater wealth. Forgotten subscriptions, impulse purchases, and rising lifestyle costs can leave even high earners struggling to save. Financial adviser Sathya Chey Patterson says everyday money habits often determine whether people build wealth or live pay cheque to pay cheque.

The 42-year-old Los Angeles-based certified financial planner (CFP) has 20 years of wealth management experience and co-founded Arise Private Wealth. Born in a refugee camp in Thailand to a Cambodian family, Patterson began working at nine. She credits her parents' financial habits with helping them retire in their 50s despite neither completing high school. Drawing on her experience, Patterson highlights 10 money habits people should reconsider.

1. Spending Without Understanding Priorities

Patterson says people should identify what matters most before deciding how to spend. A $7 Starbucks coffee is not necessarily wasteful if it brings enjoyment and fits the budget. Her Six Money Love Languages cover experiences, possessions, time-saving services, generosity, security, and comfort. She recommends choosing one or two priorities and directing spending towards them.

2. Buying Things for an Imaginary Future Self

Purchasing expensive running watches before developing a running habit or buying pickleball outfits for an occasional hobby can waste money. Patterson recommends establishing the habit first and trying affordable options before investing in premium equipment or memberships.

3. Spending to Look Wealthy

Designer handbags and expensive cars can create an appearance of success without improving financial security. Patterson says her wealthiest clients often prioritise quality, travel, comfort, and freedom. Before making an expensive purchase, ask whether you would still want it if nobody could see it.

4. Replacing Things That Still Work

Upgrading smartphones and other devices for features rarely used can be unnecessary. Patterson recommends considering whether a replacement solves a genuine problem before spending money.

5. Paying Too Much for Convenience

Patterson describes unnecessary spending caused by distraction as the distraction tax. Food delivery, for example, can become an expensive habit when people feel too busy to plan meals but spend hours scrolling social media. Better planning can reduce these repeated convenience costs.

6. Ignoring Automatic Subscriptions

Recurring payments can quietly drain bank accounts. Patterson recommends reviewing subscriptions and insurance policies every six months and temporarily cancelling services to establish whether they are genuinely necessary.

7. Avoiding Regular Financial Reviews

Patterson suggests setting aside at least 30 minutes each week to review accounts and transactions. She calls this a money date and recommends making it a consistent routine.

8. Justifying Purchases With 'I Deserve It'

Stress can trigger unnecessary shopping. Patterson warns against using the 'I deserve it' or YOLO mindset to justify spending. Recognising emotional triggers and addressing them through better sleep, personal boundaries, or time off may be more helpful than another online purchase.

9. Shopping Without Thinking

Patterson recommends pausing for five minutes before purchasing something to consider whether it is genuinely needed or emotionally driven. She also suggests a 30-day no-purchase challenge, starting with a week if necessary. The goal is to reset spending habits, not eliminate essential purchases.

10. Not Automating Savings

Higher earnings do not guarantee financial security. Patterson has worked with high earners who live pay cheque to pay cheque because their expenses increase alongside their salaries. She describes this as becoming golden-handcuffed to working more as rising costs create pressure to keep earning.

Her advice is to automate savings before spending on discretionary purchases. Patterson says she personally saves 25% of her income and spends the remainder without following a restrictive budget. Ultimately, building wealth requires more than earning a good salary. Understanding spending priorities, avoiding unnecessary expenses, and saving consistently can help create long-term financial security.