You have a steady income, savings, and enough money for everyday comforts. Yet, buying a small supermarket treat can make you hesitate. You check the price, question whether you need it, and sometimes put it back.

Personal finance expert Ramit Sethi believes this behaviour may stem from childhood experiences rather than current financial circumstances. Speaking on the Awf The Record podcast, Sethi explained how repeated messages about household finances can shape spending habits well into adulthood.

Childhood Money Lessons Can Last Into Adulthood

Sethi said he regularly asks couples appearing on his podcast what their parents used to say about money. Phrases such as 'too expensive' and 'we can't afford it' often bring back childhood memories. He explained that hearing these expressions repeatedly can teach children to associate money with stress and difficult decisions.

Sethi described people who earn good money but still struggle to justify buying something as inexpensive as a box of Cheez-Its. Although they can comfortably afford it, they feel guilty about spending. Their financial circumstances may have improved, but their attitudes remain rooted in childhood experiences.

Why Financial Success Does Not Always Bring Peace of Mind

Children can absorb financial anxiety without hearing direct conversations about bills. During the podcast, presenter Jeannette Reyes recalled feeling anxious at around five or six years old whenever her father returned home from work and sighed heavily. She associated those sounds with financial problems, even though nobody explicitly discussed money.

Sethi explained that children can become sensitive to financial stress at home. Parents' anxiety may influence how they view money and security. This could explain why earning more does not always eliminate financial anxiety. Someone who grew up watching their parents struggle with bills may continue feeling insecure despite having substantial savings.

Sethi Identifies Four Common Money Personalities

Sethi discussed four money personalities: avoiders, worriers, optimisers, and dreamers.

Avoiders postpone financial decisions, while worriers experience anxiety regardless of how much money they have. Sethi suggested that many worriers grew up watching their parents struggle with financial concerns. He also identified optimisers and dreamers, although the podcast discussion did not provide detailed descriptions of these categories.

Why Delaying Financial Decisions Can Cost You

Sethi warned that avoiding financial decisions can make building long-term wealth more difficult. Delaying investments means losing valuable time for potential growth.

He encouraged people to consider automatic investing, even if they can initially contribute just $20 or $50 a month. Starting with a manageable amount can establish a consistent habit. Regular contributions also give investments more time to benefit from compound growth, although returns are never guaranteed.

Money Should Not Be a Constant Source of Stress

For Sethi, financial success should mean more than accumulating savings. It should also allow people to enjoy what they earn, make plans, and look forward to the future. He believes money should feel fun rather than become a constant source of anxiety. Even people dealing with debt can acknowledge their difficulties while developing a realistic plan to improve their circumstances.

Recognising childhood money beliefs may be the first step towards changing unhealthy spending habits. Financial responsibility does not have to mean living in constant fear of spending.